Aviat Networks Posts 15% EPS Jump in Q4

Key Points - Earnings per share (non-GAAP) rose 15.3% year over year to $0.83 in Q4 FY2025.

- Revenue slipped 1.1% in Q4 FY2025 compared to the prior year period, with notable international softness due to project timing.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW), a specialist in wireless transport and access solutions, released its fiscal fourth quarter 2025 results on September 10, 2025. The report showed higher near-term profitability, with adjusted EBITDA and non-GAAP earnings per share both up compared to the same period last year. However, revenue fell slightly due to delays in international projects, and gross margins continued to shrink. Overall, the quarter closed out a mixed year, with Aviat seeing improvement in North America, but also faced ongoing margin pressure and integration costs from recent acquisitions.

Metric Q4 FY2025(Ended June 27, 2025) Q4 FY2024(Ended June 28, 2024) Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.83 $0.72 15.3 % Revenue $115.3 million $116.7 million (1.1 %) Operating Income (Non-GAAP) $12.9 million $10.6 million 21.7 % Gross Margin (Non-GAAP) 34.7 % 35.9 % (1.2 pp) Adjusted EBITDA $15.1 million $11.9 million 26.9 %

Business Overview and Recent Focus

Aviat Networks delivers wireless transport products and services, enabling communication networks to carry voice, video, and data traffic. Its core offerings include microwave transport equipment and associated professional services for public and private network operators. Customers include mobile carriers, utilities, government agencies, and enterprise networks across North America and international markets.

The company prioritizes technological innovation, focusing investments in radio frequency and networking technology research and development to keep pace with customer needs, such as the global shift to high-speed and low-latency networks. Aviat’s critical factors for success include expanding its international business, competitive pricing, effective supply chain management, and strategic use of both direct and partner sales channels.

Quarterly Highlights and Financial Developments

During Q4 FY2025, Aviat reported total revenue of $115.3 million, slightly below the prior year’s result. This dip was mainly due to lower international revenue—a decrease attributed to the timing of several large mobile network projects. North American sales rose 3.2% compared to the prior year quarter, driven by expansion in private networks, partially offsetting the pullback overseas.

On the profitability front, non-GAAP operating income rose by 21.9%. Quarterly adjusted EBITDA increased to $15.1 million, marking a third consecutive quarterly record for this metric. The company's expense control efforts led to a material reduction in quarterly operating expenses compared with the previous year.

Gross margin (non-GAAP) narrowed to 34.7%, as the company cited “project and regional customer mix” as a factor. This margin compression reflected a greater mix of lower-margin projects. While revenue from services increased over the period, product sales fell.

Mergers and acquisitions contributed to increased expenses both in operating costs and in specific, non-recurring charges. Aviat also experienced a rise in balance-sheet items such as accounts receivable and inventory. Cash and liquidity remained steady, with $59.7 million in cash and equivalents at quarter end.

Product Families and Business Drivers

Aviat’s core business revolves around wireless transport products, including microwave radios for backhauling data from remote sites and associated professional and support services. These products are essential in connecting areas without robust wired infrastructure and supporting evolving mobile network demands. The company also highlighted successes in North America’s private wireless network sector and maintained involvement in public safety and utility network projects.

Outlook and Guidance

Management provided guidance for FY2026, targeting revenue of $440 million to $460 million. This range represents growth of 1.2% to 5.8% over fiscal 2025. The company also expects adjusted EBITDA of $45 million to $55 million for FY2026, up at least 21.3% from fiscal 2025. No formal guidance was given for gross margin or earnings per share.

As Aviat transitions to the new fiscal year, investors will be watching for signs of margin recovery, better working capital management, and successful integration of recently acquired businesses.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

