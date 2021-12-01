Avianca Emerges From Chapter 11 Protection

(RTTNews) - Avianca Holdings S.A., which had filed for Chapter 11 protection in May 2020, said Wednesday that it has successfully completed its financial restructuring process and emerged from Chapter 11 as a more efficient and financially stronger airline, with significantly reduced debt and over $1 billion of liquidity.

Over the next three years, Avianca expects to nearly double its network, expanding to nearly 200 routes in Latin America and the world.

Avianca is committed to investing more than US$200 million in the next year renewing its seats, including three new types - Premium, Plus and Economy - of its A320 fleet. The airline will continue to fly Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

