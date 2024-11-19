News & Insights

Avi-Tech Holdings AGM Highlights Governance and Engagement

November 19, 2024 — 04:43 am EST

Avi-Tech Holdings Pte. Ltd. (SG:1R6) has released an update.

Avi-Tech Holdings Limited recently held its 43rd Annual General Meeting, where key company executives, including CEO Lim Eng Hong, were present. The AGM included voting on resolutions and introduced Mr. Giang Sovann as a new director candidate. The meeting emphasized the company’s commitment to transparent governance and shareholder engagement.

