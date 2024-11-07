News & Insights

Avex Inc. Faces Sales Decline Amid Strategic Changes

November 07, 2024 — 05:56 am EST

Avex Inc. (JP:7860) has released an update.

Avex Inc. has reported a challenging interim period with a notable decline in net sales by 12.8% and a decrease in profit attributable to owners by 33.6% compared to the previous year. Despite these setbacks, the company remains committed to maintaining its annual dividend forecast and is making strategic adjustments such as changes in accounting policies and consolidation scope.

