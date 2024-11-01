Avex Inc. Continues Strategic Share Buyback

Avex Inc. (JP:7860) has released an update.

Avex Inc. has announced the acquisition of 242,300 of its own common shares for 361,136,800 yen during October 2024, as part of a broader repurchase program authorized by its Board of Directors earlier this year. This move is part of an ongoing effort to buy back up to 3,000,000 shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value.

For further insights into JP:7860 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.