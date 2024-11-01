News & Insights

Avex Inc. Continues Strategic Share Buyback

November 01, 2024 — 02:28 am EDT

Avex Inc. (JP:7860) has released an update.

Avex Inc. has announced the acquisition of 242,300 of its own common shares for 361,136,800 yen during October 2024, as part of a broader repurchase program authorized by its Board of Directors earlier this year. This move is part of an ongoing effort to buy back up to 3,000,000 shares, aiming to enhance shareholder value.

