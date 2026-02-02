Avery Dennison Stock to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

Avery Dennison Corporation AVY is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2025 results before the opening bell on Feb. 4, 2026.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AVY’s fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $2.29 billion, indicating a 4.9% rise from the year-ago reported figure.



The consensus estimate for AVY’s earnings has moved down in the past 60 days. The consensus estimate is pegged at $2.40 per share, indicating a year-over-year rise of 0.8%.

AVY’s Earnings Surprise History

Avery Dennison’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in one, the average surprise being 0.9%.

What the Zacks Model Unveils for Avery Dennison

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AVY this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that is not the case here, as you can see below.



Earnings ESP: Avery Dennison has an Earnings ESP of -1.46%.



Zacks Rank: AVY currently carries a Zacks Rank #3.

Factors Likely to Have Shaped AVY’s Q4 Performance

Avery Dennison’s fourth-quarter results are likely to reflect improved volumes in both its segments. However, higher raw material, labor and freight costs are expected to have impacted the company’s margins. The impacts are anticipated to have been offset by AVY’s productivity improvement and cost-saving actions.



Our model predicts the Materials Group segment’s revenues to rise 5.2% year over year in the quarter to $1.55 billion. The upside will be driven by growth in the base business and high-value categories, led by specialty labels. Our estimate for the Materials Group segment’s adjusted operating profit is pinned at $237 million, indicating year-over-year growth of 8.9%.



Normalized growth in apparel is expected to have aided the Solutions Group segment's growth. Our model predicts the Solutions Group segment’s revenues to be $746 million, indicating an increase of 4.5% from the prior-year quarter’s actual.

Our estimate for the segment’s operating profit is pinned at $69.5 million, indicating a decrease of 14.4% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Avery Dennison Stock’s Price Performance

AVY shares have gained 3.3% in the past year against the industry’s decline of 4.8%.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some companies with the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat in their upcoming releases.



Trimble Inc. TRMB, slated to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 10, has an Earnings ESP of +1.91% and a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Trimble’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 96 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 7.9%. TRMB has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 7.4%.



Hubbell Incorporated HUBB, slated to release fourth-quarter 2025 results on Feb. 3, has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hubbell’s fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at $4.70 per share, suggesting a year-over-year rise of 14.6%. HUBB has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 8.5%.



Tenaris S.A. TS, slated to release fourth-quarter 2025 results soon, has an Earnings ESP of +12.86% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Tenaris’ fourth-quarter 2025 earnings is pegged at 76 cents per share, suggesting a year-over-year dip of 19%. TS has a trailing four-quarter average surprise of 18.9%.

