Avery Dennison Sees Adj. EPS Growth In Q2 - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, materials science company Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) provided earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the second quarter.

For second quarter, the company now projects earnings in a range of $2.21 to $2.31 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $2.43 to $2.53 per share.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading on NYSE, AVY is trading at $165.00, up $0.02 or 0.01 percent.

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