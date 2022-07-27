Avery Dennison Corp. Q2 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) released earnings for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $214.5 million, or $2.61 per share. This compares with $183.8 million, or $2.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Avery Dennison Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $216.7 million or $2.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.36 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.9% to $2.35 billion from $2.10 billion last year.

Avery Dennison Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $214.5 Mln. vs. $183.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.61 vs. $2.19 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.36 -Revenue (Q2): $2.35 Bln vs. $2.10 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.70 to $10.00

