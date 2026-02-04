Avery Dennison Corp. Reports Drop In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) reported earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $166.4 million, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $174.0 million, or $2.16 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Avery Dennison Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $189.4 million or $2.45 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to $2.271 billion from $2.185 billion last year.

Avery Dennison Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $166.4 Mln. vs. $174.0 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.15 vs. $2.16 last year. -Revenue: $2.271 Bln vs. $2.185 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.40 To $ 2.46

