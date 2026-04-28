Avery Dennison Corp. Q1 Income Advances

(RTTNews) - Avery Dennison Corp. (AVY) announced a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at $168.1 million, or $2.18 per share. This compares with $166.3 million, or $2.09 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Avery Dennison Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $190.5 million or $2.47 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.0% to $2.298 billion from $2.148 billion last year.

Avery Dennison Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $168.1 Mln. vs. $166.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.18 vs. $2.09 last year. -Revenue: $2.298 Bln vs. $2.148 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.43 To $ 2.53

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