This Is the Average Utility Bill in 35 Florida Cities

The sunshine state of Florida, filled with endless beaches and countless attractions, is a popular spot for movers, retirees and those booking their next vacation. However, despite the sightseeing and relaxation opportunities, Florida also features pricey utility bills.

Due to the hot weather, Florida’s energy consumption and electricity bills are significantly higher than the U.S. average. In fact, according to EnergySage, Florida residents’ electric bills are a whopping 18% higher. Other factors, like square footage and the number of frequently used home appliances, also contribute to the higher average.

Discover More: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Find Out: 7 Reasons You Must Speak To a Financial Advisor To Boost Your Savings in 2024

GOBankingRates recently calculated the average utility bill for 35 Florida cities, taking an additional look at median income and average living costs.

Also see the Florida cities with the highest and lowest cost of living.

Deerfield Beach

Population total: 86,455

86,455 Household median income: $53,741

$53,741 Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,598

$2,598 Average total cost of living monthly: $4,767

$4,767 Utilities average cost monthly: $364

For You: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

Try This: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be a Total Steal in 2 Years

Fort Meyers

Population total: 88,699

88,699 Household median income: $57,403

$57,403 Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,409

$2,409 Average total cost of living monthly: $4,450

$4,450 Utilities average cost monthly: $370

Trending Now: 5 Worst Florida Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Town ‘n’ Country

Population total: 89,456

89,456 Household median income: $63,947

$63,947 Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,346

$2,346 Average total cost of living monthly: $4,468

$4,468 Utilities average cost monthly: $365

Palm Coast

Population total: 91,082

91,082 Household median income: $68,824

$68,824 Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,082

$2,082 Average total cost of living monthly: $4,085

$4,085 Utilities average cost monthly: $365

Plantation

Population total: 93,130

93,130 Household median income: $83,074

$83,074 Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,739

$3,739 Average total cost of living monthly: $5,932

$5,932 Utilities average cost monthly: $367

Deltona

Population total: 94,373

94,373 Household median income: $69,074

$69,074 Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,836

$1,836 Average total cost of living monthly: $3,860

$3,860 Utilities average cost monthly: $372

Check Out: Mortgage Rates Are Dropping: 20 Housing Markets With the Most Affordable Home Prices

Sunrise

Population total: 96,510

96,510 Household median income: $66,001

$66,001 Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,847

$2,847 Average total cost of living monthly: $5,060

$5,060 Utilities average cost monthly: $368

Boca Raton

Population total: 97,980

97,980 Household median income: $95,570

$95,570 Mortgage monthly average cost: $4,338

$4,338 Average total cost of living monthly: $6,523

$6,523 Utilities average cost monthly: $365

Riverview

Population total: 102,467

102,467 Household median income: $87,383

$87,383 Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,317

$2,317 Average total cost of living monthly: $4,450

$4,450 Utilities average cost monthly: $370

Davie

Population total: 105,821

105,821 Household median income: $84,346

$84,346 Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,769

$3,769 Average total cost of living monthly: $5,991

$5,991 Utilities average cost monthly: $369

Read Next: 3 Places To Travel That Are Like Hawaii but Way Cheaper

Miami Gardens

Population total: 111,618

111,618 Household median income: $56,071

$56,071 Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,794

$2,794 Average total cost of living monthly: $5,096

$5,096 Utilities average cost monthly: $368

Pompano Beach

Population total: 111,790

111,790 Household median income: $61,155

$61,155 Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,630

$2,630 Average total cost of living monthly: $4,819

$4,819 Utilities average cost monthly: $364

Lakeland

Population total: 114,404

114,404 Household median income: $58,290

$58,290 Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,919

$1,919 Average total cost of living monthly: $3,828

$3,828 Utilities average cost monthly: $372

Brandon

Population total: 114,923

114,923 Household median income: $71,156

$71,156 Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,184

$2,184 Average total cost of living monthly: $4,288

$4,288 Utilities average cost monthly: $373

Learn More: I’m an Economist: Here’s My Prediction for the Housing Market If Trump Wins the Election

Springhill

Population total: 116,882

116,882 Household median income: $61,588

$61,588 Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,875

$1,875 Average total cost of living monthly: $3,975

$3,975 Utilities average cost monthly: $397

Clearwater

Population total: 116,984

116,984 Household median income: $59,358

$59,358 Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,425

$2,425 Average total cost of living monthly: $4,491

$4,491 Utilities average cost monthly: $398

West Palm Beach

Population total: 117,588

117,588 Household median income: $64,044

$64,044 Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,757

$2,757 Average total cost of living monthly: $4,945

$4,945 Utilities average cost monthly: $368

Palm Bay

Population total: 121,513

121,513 Household median income: $62,538

$62,538 Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,850

$1,850 Average total cost of living monthly: $3,784

$3,784 Utilities average cost monthly: $370

Be Aware: 6 Best Florida Suburbs To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Lehigh Acres

Population total: 124,440

124,440 Household median income: $59,733

$59,733 Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,859

$1,859 Average total cost of living monthly: $4,105

$4,105 Utilities average cost monthly: $392

Coral Springs

Population total: 133,801

133,801 Household median income: $87,488

$87,488 Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,863

$3,863 Average total cost of living monthly: $6,098

$6,098 Utilities average cost monthly: $368

Miramar

Population total: 135,158

135,158 Household median income: $81,812

$81,812 Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,286

$3,286 Average total cost of living monthly: $5,533

$5,533 Utilities average cost monthly: $370

Gainesville

Population total: 142,414

142,414 Household median income: $43,783

$43,783 Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,920

$1,920 Average total cost of living monthly: $3,876

$3,876 Utilities average cost monthly: $400

Explore More: 7 Worst States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Hollywood

Population total: 152,764

152,764 Household median income: $61,958

$61,958 Mortgage monthly average cost: 3,028

3,028 Average total cost of living monthly: $5,252

$5,252 Utilities average cost monthly: $367

Pembroke Pines

Population total: 170,472

170,472 Household median income: $77,657

$77,657 Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,528

$3,528 Average total cost of living monthly: $5,780

$5,780 Utilities average cost monthly: $370

Fort Lauderdale

Population total: 182,673

182,673 Household median income: $75,376

$75,376 Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,507

$3,507 Average total cost of living monthly: $5,716

$5,716 Utilities average cost monthly: $365

Tallahassee

Population total: 198,259

198,259 Household median income: $52,899

$52,899 Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,779

$1,779 Average total cost of living monthly: $3,750

$3,750 Utilities average cost monthly: $406

Read More: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains

Cape Coral

Population total: 198,912

198,912 Household median income: $72,474

$72,474 Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,311

$2,311 Average total cost of living monthly: $4,489

$4,489 Utilities average cost monthly: $374

Port Saint Lucie

Population total: 210,520

210,520 Household median income: $75,040

$75,040 Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,376

$2,376 Average total cost of living monthly: $4,403

$4,403 Utilities average cost monthly: $356

Hialeah

Population total: 222,996

222,996 Household median income: $49,531

$49,531 Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,276

$3,276 Average total cost of living monthly: $,5,558

$,5,558 Utilities average cost monthly: $368

Saint Petersburg

Population total: 259,343

259,343 Household median income: $70,333

$70,333 Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,363

$2,363 Average total cost of living monthly: $4,421

$4,421 Utilities average cost monthly: $395

Discover More: 6 Best Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Orlando

Population total: 307,738

307,738 Household median income: $66,292

$66,292 Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,452

$2,452 Average total cost of living monthly: $4,550

$4,550 Utilities average cost monthly: $388

Tampa

Population total: 388,768

388,768 Household median income: $66,802

$66,802 Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,347

$2,347 Average total cost of living monthly: $4,438

$4,438 Utilities average cost monthly: $365

Miami

Population total: 443,665

443,665 Household median income: $54,858

$54,858 Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,820

$3,820 Average total cost of living monthly: $6,121

$6,121 Utilities average cost monthly: $362

Jacksonville

Population total: 950,203

950,203 Household median income: $64,138

$64,138 Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,823

$1,823 Average total cost of living monthly: $3,847

$3,847 Utilities average cost monthly: $390

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest cities in Florida to find the average cost of utilities in each place. First GOBankingRates found data for cities in Florida including; total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. For each city several factors were found, including cost-of-living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, livability index as sourced from AreaVibes and the average single-family home values as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index from June 2024. The average mortgage cost was calculated by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data. The cost-of-living indexes were used with the national average expenditure costs for all residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, to find the average expenditure costs in each city. The Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey uses numerous variables to determine the utility cost, including electricity, natural or utility gas, fuel oil, bottled/tank gas, wood fuel, piped-in water and sewage and garbage and recycling collection. The cities were sorted by their total population. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 31, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: This Is the Average Utility Bill in 35 Florida Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.