This Is the Average Utility Bill in 35 Florida Cities

The sunshine state of Florida, filled with endless beaches and countless attractions, is a popular spot for movers, retirees and those booking their next vacation. However, despite the sightseeing and relaxation opportunities, Florida also features pricey utility bills.
Due to the hot weather, Florida’s energy consumption and electricity bills are significantly higher than the U.S. average. In fact, according to EnergySage, Florida residents’ electric bills are a whopping 18% higher. Other factors, like square footage and the number of frequently used home appliances, also contribute to the higher average.
Discover More: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K
Find Out: 7 Reasons You Must Speak To a Financial Advisor To Boost Your Savings in 2024
GOBankingRates recently calculated the average utility bill for 35 Florida cities, taking an additional look at median income and average living costs.
Also see the Florida cities with the highest and lowest cost of living.
Deerfield Beach
- Population total: 86,455
- Household median income: $53,741
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,598
- Average total cost of living monthly: $4,767
- Utilities average cost monthly: $364
For You: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024
Try This: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be a Total Steal in 2 Years
Fort Meyers
- Population total: 88,699
- Household median income: $57,403
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,409
- Average total cost of living monthly: $4,450
- Utilities average cost monthly: $370
Trending Now: 5 Worst Florida Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents
Town ‘n’ Country
- Population total: 89,456
- Household median income: $63,947
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,346
- Average total cost of living monthly: $4,468
- Utilities average cost monthly: $365
Palm Coast
- Population total: 91,082
- Household median income: $68,824
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,082
- Average total cost of living monthly: $4,085
- Utilities average cost monthly: $365
Plantation
- Population total: 93,130
- Household median income: $83,074
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,739
- Average total cost of living monthly: $5,932
- Utilities average cost monthly: $367
Deltona
- Population total: 94,373
- Household median income: $69,074
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,836
- Average total cost of living monthly: $3,860
- Utilities average cost monthly: $372
Check Out: Mortgage Rates Are Dropping: 20 Housing Markets With the Most Affordable Home Prices
Sunrise
- Population total: 96,510
- Household median income: $66,001
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,847
- Average total cost of living monthly: $5,060
- Utilities average cost monthly: $368
Boca Raton
- Population total: 97,980
- Household median income: $95,570
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $4,338
- Average total cost of living monthly: $6,523
- Utilities average cost monthly: $365
Riverview
- Population total: 102,467
- Household median income: $87,383
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,317
- Average total cost of living monthly: $4,450
- Utilities average cost monthly: $370
Davie
- Population total: 105,821
- Household median income: $84,346
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,769
- Average total cost of living monthly: $5,991
- Utilities average cost monthly: $369
Read Next: 3 Places To Travel That Are Like Hawaii but Way Cheaper
Miami Gardens
- Population total: 111,618
- Household median income: $56,071
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,794
- Average total cost of living monthly: $5,096
- Utilities average cost monthly: $368
Pompano Beach
- Population total: 111,790
- Household median income: $61,155
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,630
- Average total cost of living monthly: $4,819
- Utilities average cost monthly: $364
Lakeland
- Population total: 114,404
- Household median income: $58,290
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,919
- Average total cost of living monthly: $3,828
- Utilities average cost monthly: $372
Brandon
- Population total: 114,923
- Household median income: $71,156
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,184
- Average total cost of living monthly: $4,288
- Utilities average cost monthly: $373
Learn More: I’m an Economist: Here’s My Prediction for the Housing Market If Trump Wins the Election
Springhill
- Population total: 116,882
- Household median income: $61,588
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,875
- Average total cost of living monthly: $3,975
- Utilities average cost monthly: $397
Clearwater
- Population total: 116,984
- Household median income: $59,358
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,425
- Average total cost of living monthly: $4,491
- Utilities average cost monthly: $398
West Palm Beach
- Population total: 117,588
- Household median income: $64,044
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,757
- Average total cost of living monthly: $4,945
- Utilities average cost monthly: $368
Palm Bay
- Population total: 121,513
- Household median income: $62,538
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,850
- Average total cost of living monthly: $3,784
- Utilities average cost monthly: $370
Be Aware: 6 Best Florida Suburbs To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents
Lehigh Acres
- Population total: 124,440
- Household median income: $59,733
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,859
- Average total cost of living monthly: $4,105
- Utilities average cost monthly: $392
Coral Springs
- Population total: 133,801
- Household median income: $87,488
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,863
- Average total cost of living monthly: $6,098
- Utilities average cost monthly: $368
Miramar
- Population total: 135,158
- Household median income: $81,812
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,286
- Average total cost of living monthly: $5,533
- Utilities average cost monthly: $370
Gainesville
- Population total: 142,414
- Household median income: $43,783
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,920
- Average total cost of living monthly: $3,876
- Utilities average cost monthly: $400
Explore More: 7 Worst States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents
Hollywood
- Population total: 152,764
- Household median income: $61,958
- Mortgage monthly average cost: 3,028
- Average total cost of living monthly: $5,252
- Utilities average cost monthly: $367
Pembroke Pines
- Population total: 170,472
- Household median income: $77,657
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,528
- Average total cost of living monthly: $5,780
- Utilities average cost monthly: $370
Fort Lauderdale
- Population total: 182,673
- Household median income: $75,376
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,507
- Average total cost of living monthly: $5,716
- Utilities average cost monthly: $365
Tallahassee
- Population total: 198,259
- Household median income: $52,899
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,779
- Average total cost of living monthly: $3,750
- Utilities average cost monthly: $406
Read More: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains
Cape Coral
- Population total: 198,912
- Household median income: $72,474
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,311
- Average total cost of living monthly: $4,489
- Utilities average cost monthly: $374
Port Saint Lucie
- Population total: 210,520
- Household median income: $75,040
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,376
- Average total cost of living monthly: $4,403
- Utilities average cost monthly: $356
Hialeah
- Population total: 222,996
- Household median income: $49,531
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,276
- Average total cost of living monthly: $,5,558
- Utilities average cost monthly: $368
Saint Petersburg
- Population total: 259,343
- Household median income: $70,333
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,363
- Average total cost of living monthly: $4,421
- Utilities average cost monthly: $395
Discover More: 6 Best Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents
Orlando
- Population total: 307,738
- Household median income: $66,292
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,452
- Average total cost of living monthly: $4,550
- Utilities average cost monthly: $388
Tampa
- Population total: 388,768
- Household median income: $66,802
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,347
- Average total cost of living monthly: $4,438
- Utilities average cost monthly: $365
Miami
- Population total: 443,665
- Household median income: $54,858
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,820
- Average total cost of living monthly: $6,121
- Utilities average cost monthly: $362
Jacksonville
- Population total: 950,203
- Household median income: $64,138
- Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,823
- Average total cost of living monthly: $3,847
- Utilities average cost monthly: $390
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest cities in Florida to find the average cost of utilities in each place. First GOBankingRates found data for cities in Florida including; total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. For each city several factors were found, including cost-of-living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, livability index as sourced from AreaVibes and the average single-family home values as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index from June 2024. The average mortgage cost was calculated by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data. The cost-of-living indexes were used with the national average expenditure costs for all residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, to find the average expenditure costs in each city. The Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey uses numerous variables to determine the utility cost, including electricity, natural or utility gas, fuel oil, bottled/tank gas, wood fuel, piped-in water and sewage and garbage and recycling collection. The cities were sorted by their total population. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 31, 2024.
More From GOBankingRates
- 7 Reasons A Financial Advisor Could Boost Your Savings in 2024
- 7 Fall Essentials To Buy at Dollar Tree To Save Money
- 6 Strategies Anyone Can Use to Pay Off Debt
- The 6 Most Harmful Myths About Debt -- and The Surprising Reality
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: This Is the Average Utility Bill in 35 Florida Cities
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.