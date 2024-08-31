News & Insights

Personal Finance

This Is the Average Utility Bill in 35 Florida Cities

August 31, 2024 — 12:00 pm EDT

Written by Deborah Sabinus for GOBankingRates ->

The sunshine state of Florida, filled with endless beaches and countless attractions, is a popular spot for movers, retirees and those booking their next vacation. However, despite the sightseeing and relaxation opportunities, Florida also features pricey utility bills.

Due to the hot weather, Florida’s energy consumption and electricity bills are significantly higher than the U.S. average. In fact, according to EnergySage, Florida residents’ electric bills are a whopping 18% higher. Other factors, like square footage and the number of frequently used home appliances, also contribute to the higher average.

Discover More: 20 Best Cities Where You Can Buy a House for Under $100K

Find Out: 7 Reasons You Must Speak To a Financial Advisor To Boost Your Savings in 2024

GOBankingRates recently calculated the average utility bill for 35 Florida cities, taking an additional look at median income and average living costs.

Also see the Florida cities with the highest and lowest cost of living.

The Hillsboro Inlet separating the city of Pompano Beach to the south and Lighthouse Point community of Deerfield Beach to the north shot during a helicopter photo flight from an altitude of about 200 feet over the Atlantic Ocean.

Deerfield Beach

  • Population total: 86,455
  • Household median income: $53,741
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,598
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $4,767
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $364

For You: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

Try This: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be a Total Steal in 2 Years

North Fort Myers, Florida: J. Colin English School

Fort Meyers

  • Population total: 88,699
  • Household median income: $57,403
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,409
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $4,450
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $370

Trending Now: 5 Worst Florida Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Ybor City, Tampa Bay, Florida.

Town ‘n’ Country

  • Population total: 89,456
  • Household median income: $63,947
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,346
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $4,468
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $365
High angel view of beach at Palm Coast, Florida.

Palm Coast

  • Population total: 91,082
  • Household median income: $68,824
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,082
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $4,085
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $365
Aerial shot of the Lago Mar Golf Course in Plantation, Florida.

Plantation

  • Population total: 93,130
  • Household median income: $83,074
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,739
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $5,932
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $367
Aerial shot of Lake Monroe from Deltona Florida.

Deltona

  • Population total: 94,373
  • Household median income: $69,074
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,836
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $3,860
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $372

Check Out: Mortgage Rates Are Dropping: 20 Housing Markets With the Most Affordable Home Prices

The sun rises over the Atlantic Ocean at the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge on the Space Coast of Florida.

Sunrise

  • Population total: 96,510
  • Household median income: $66,001
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,847
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $5,060
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $368
luxury waterfront development of homes, docks, condominiums and hotels in boca raton, florida.

Boca Raton

  • Population total: 97,980
  • Household median income: $95,570
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $4,338
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $6,523
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $365
Drone angle view of downtown Tampa, Florida at dusk.

Riverview

  • Population total: 102,467
  • Household median income: $87,383
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,317
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $4,450
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $370
East Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale, United States.

Davie

  • Population total: 105,821
  • Household median income: $84,346
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,769
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $5,991
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $369

Read Next: 3 Places To Travel That Are Like Hawaii but Way Cheaper

Miami, USA - August 14, 2015: Aerial view of the Sun Life Stadium in Florida, taken in a summer afeternoon.

Miami Gardens

  • Population total: 111,618
  • Household median income: $56,071
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,794
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $5,096
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $368
The Intracoastal Waterway as it bisects a residential neighborhood in the Pompano Beach area of South Florida just north of Fort Lauderdale.

Pompano Beach

  • Population total: 111,790
  • Household median income: $61,155
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,630
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $4,819
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $364
Lakeland, Florida, USA downtown cityscape on the lake at twilight.

Lakeland

  • Population total: 114,404
  • Household median income: $58,290
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,919
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $3,828
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $372
Brandon Florida

Brandon

  • Population total: 114,923
  • Household median income: $71,156
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,184
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $4,288
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $373

Learn More: I’m an Economist: Here’s My Prediction for the Housing Market If Trump Wins the Election

Drone shot of houses at a neighborhood with palm trees near Tampa, Florida, USA stock photo

Springhill

  • Population total: 116,882
  • Household median income: $61,588
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,875
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $3,975
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $397
Clearwater Beach sunset high angle.

Clearwater

  • Population total: 116,984
  • Household median income: $59,358
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,425
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $4,491
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $398
West Palm Beach, Florida (US) stock photo

West Palm Beach

  • Population total: 117,588
  • Household median income: $64,044
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,757
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $4,945
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $368
Orlando, Florida, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial stock photo

Palm Bay

  • Population total: 121,513
  • Household median income: $62,538
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,850
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $3,784
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $370

Be Aware: 6 Best Florida Suburbs To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Lehigh Acres Florida

Lehigh Acres

  • Population total: 124,440
  • Household median income: $59,733
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,859
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $4,105
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $392
Travel, destination, tourism, Mount Dora, Florida.

Coral Springs

  • Population total: 133,801
  • Household median income: $87,488
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,863
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $6,098
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $368
Destin, USA - April 24, 2018: Miramar beach city town village with colorful multicolored yellow beachfront houses in Florida panhandle gulf of mexico, coast highway road street.

Miramar

  • Population total: 135,158
  • Household median income: $81,812
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,286
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $5,533
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $370
Aerial view of highway over Paynes Prairie in Gainesville, Florida.

Gainesville

  • Population total: 142,414
  • Household median income: $43,783
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,920
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $3,876
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $400

Explore More: 7 Worst States To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

Town of Hollywood waterfront panoramic view, Florida stock photo

Hollywood

  • Population total: 152,764
  • Household median income: $61,958
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: 3,028
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $5,252
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $367
Aerial Drone Shot stock photo

Pembroke Pines

  • Population total: 170,472
  • Household median income: $77,657
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,528
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $5,780
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $370
Fort Lauderdale Beach - Florida

Fort Lauderdale

  • Population total: 182,673
  • Household median income: $75,376
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,507
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $5,716
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $365
Drone angle view of Florida State Capitol with the city skyline.

Tallahassee

  • Population total: 198,259
  • Household median income: $52,899
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,779
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $3,750
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $406

Read More: 8 Places Where Houses Are Suddenly Major Bargains

beach park in Cape Coral FL.

Cape Coral

  • Population total: 198,912
  • Household median income: $72,474
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,311
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $4,489
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $374
Port Saint Lucie, Florida.

Port Saint Lucie

  • Population total: 210,520
  • Household median income: $75,040
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,376
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $4,403
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $356

Hialeah

  • Population total: 222,996
  • Household median income: $49,531
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,276
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $,5,558
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $368
Clearwater Beach, Saint Petersburg, Florida, beach cities

Saint Petersburg

  • Population total: 259,343
  • Household median income: $70,333
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,363
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $4,421
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $395

Discover More: 6 Best Cities To Buy Property in the Next 5 Years, According to Real Estate Agents

A Walt Disney World entrance arch gate in Orlando, Florida, USA. stock photo

Orlando

  • Population total: 307,738
  • Household median income: $66,292
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,452
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $4,550
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $388
People on the Riverwalk in downtown Tampa FL.

Tampa

  • Population total: 388,768
  • Household median income: $66,802
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $2,347
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $4,438
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $365
Aerial panorama of Miami, Florida at dusk.

Miami

  • Population total: 443,665
  • Household median income: $54,858
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $3,820
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $6,121
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $362
The view at dusk of Little Marsh Hill houses, the suburb of Jacksonville city (Florida).

Jacksonville

  • Population total: 950,203
  • Household median income: $64,138
  • Mortgage monthly average cost: $1,823
  • Average total cost of living monthly: $3,847
  • Utilities average cost monthly: $390

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the largest cities in Florida to find the average cost of utilities in each place. First GOBankingRates found data for cities in Florida including; total population, population ages 65 and over, total households, and household median income all sourced from the US Census American Community Survey. For each city several factors were found, including cost-of-living indexes as sourced from Sperling’s BestPlaces, livability index as sourced from AreaVibes and the average single-family home values as sourced from Zillow Home Value Index from June 2024. The average mortgage cost was calculated by assuming a 10% down payment and using the national average 30-year fixed mortgage rate as sourced from the Federal Reserve Economic Data. The cost-of-living indexes were used with the national average expenditure costs for all residents, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, to find the average expenditure costs in each city. The Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey uses numerous variables to determine the utility cost, including electricity, natural or utility gas, fuel oil, bottled/tank gas, wood fuel, piped-in water and sewage and garbage and recycling collection. The cities were sorted by their total population. All data was collected on and is up to date as of July 31, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: This Is the Average Utility Bill in 35 Florida Cities

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Personal Finance
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates is a publication for all things personal finance, that reaches billions of readers. We empower our audience to live richer in your bank account, richer in your personal goal fulfillment, and richer in how you explore the world. Whether you want to know which bank has the best CD rates, where you can retire on a budget or which tech stock to invest in, you’ll find the answers on GOBankingRates.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.