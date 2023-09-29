Average U.S. Mortgage Payment Skyrockets 46% In One Year

Mortgage rates have shot up so rapidly that the average monthly payment on a 30-year fixed-rate loan rose by more than $600 in one year, according to a new government report.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau says the average payment for a home purchase loan surged more than 46%—from $1,400 per month to $2,045—over the 12 months ending December 2022. Likewise, the median total of costs and fees for such mortgages spiked almost 22% to nearly $6,000 in the same period. And with mortgage rates rising to decades-old highs this week, the average monthly payment has almost certainly grown in 2023.

“The significant changes in the rate environment in 2022 are having considerable impacts on the mortgage market,” said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra, in a statement following the report’s release on September 27. “I expect these trends will continue in 2023 given further increases in average mortgage interest rates.”

The data for the report came from mortgages that originated in 2022. At the end of that year, the average fixed rate for a 30-year mortgage was 6.42%, according to Freddie Mac. That rate has catapulted to 7.31% as of September 28, its highest level in nearly 23 years.

Should I Buy a House Now?

The housing market is red-hot right now. Inventory is very low, while mortgage costs and home prices are high and likely to stay that way for the foreseeable future. As a result, the more attractive houses currently for sale are likely to require heavy competitive bidding. Your personal financial situation will dictate whether you can buy a house now—but the current market is not one that many people can easily afford.

The CFPB report said that in 2022, lenders denied mortgage applicants due to insufficient income at a higher rate than any other time since the data was first reported in 2018.

If you don’t have the cash to purchase a home outright and you haven’t received a wage increase that can meet a 46% jump in mortgage costs, then it might be best to wait.

Many people are, according to Freddie Mac’s chief economist Sam Khater.

“House prices today are rising alongside mortgage rates, primarily due to low inventory. These headwinds are causing both buyers and sellers to hold out for better circumstances,” said Khater in a September 28 news release.

Freddie Mac is now predicting mortgage rates will stay above 6% throughout 2023. Home prices, it projects, will increase 0.8% during the next 12 months—a much slower rate of growth than seen over the past year.

The median sales price of an existing home was $407,100 in August, up 3.9% year-over-year, according to the National Association of Realtors.

Tips on How to Afford a Home

If you’ve decided to wait on a home purchase, that time can be well spent making moves toward smaller monthly mortgage payments in the future. If you pass the time saving for a larger down payment, you’ll be able to reduce the principal you’re borrowing. You might work on improving your credit score, since a better score will get you a lower rate on your mortgage.

Here are some additional tips:

Research Different Housing Markets

The limited options in the current housing market mean you might have to expand your search to other areas, such as previously overheated markets where home prices are now cooling.

In Seattle, for example, home prices fell 4.6% from August 2022 to August 2023; the median sales price is now $810,000, according to Redfin. And in Austin, Texas, the median sales price fell 3% to $555,000 during the same time period.

Consider Local Government Programs for Mortgage Assistance

There are federal mortgage programs that often help low-income and first-time home buyers. Also, many local governments offer mortgage programs that are more targeted to their area.

For example, the District of Columbia’s Home Purchase Assistance Program (HPAP) can assist first-time home buyers with low to moderate income. Operating as an interest-free loan, HPAP will finance up to $202,000 of your mortgage along with certain closing costs.

Other cities have support programs in the form of grants, lower interest rates or reducing your closing costs with a partner lender. Every program is different, but many require you to take a housing education seminar (often online) or meet with a housing counselor in order to qualify.

In Baltimore City, for instance, you can get a grant or five-year forgivable loan starting at $10,000 to help with closing costs and your down payment, but you must complete homeownership counseling before making an offer on a home. Be sure you carve out the time you’ll need to complete a program’s requirements well before your new home’s closing date.

Negotiate Anything and Everything with Your Lender

Shop around for mortgage lenders to get as many quotes as possible. Having multiple options will give you more leverage as you negotiate with the lender of your choosing.

Then discuss with the lender other ways to lower your monthly mortgage payments. This might include having the seller cover all or some of your closing costs or—if you can pay some cash upfront—offering to help pay closing costs in exchange for a reduced sales price. The latter tactic would lower the mortgage’s principal, on which you’d be paying interest, so you’d pay more money upfront but less each month over the life of the loan.

Given the current tight housing market, individual sellers may not go for this; this type of negotiation is more likely to succeed with new-home builders who have a tighter timeframe for selling their vacant units.

Alternatively, if you have extra cash, you may decide to try a rate buydown, in which you pay the lender a lump sum upfront in order to lower the interest rate on your loan.

