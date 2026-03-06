Markets

The Average Social Security Check Could Reach a Key Milestone in 2026

March 06, 2026 — 04:20 pm EST

Written by Kailey Hagen for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

Social Security made history last year when the average benefit passed $2,000 per month for the first time. Since then, checks have only continued to rise, with the typical retired worker receiving about $2,075 per month in January 2026.

This trend will continue over the year, when we may see the average benefit pass another significant milestone.

The average annual benefit may exceed $25,000 for the first time

Right now, someone claiming the $2,075 average monthly benefit receives $24,900 per year. If that benefit were to rise to $2,084 per month, the average annual benefit would hit $25,000 for the first time.

While that's a significant amount of money, it's far less than what the average senior spends each year. In 2024 -- the year of the most recent data available -- the average household headed by an adult 65 and older spent more than $61,000 annually, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This number is likely higher now due to inflation.

That said, it's possible to stretch your Social Security checks further by taking steps to maximize your benefit. Working longer, increasing your income today, and choosing your claiming age strategically can all make a big difference in how much you receive from the program.

It's likely never going to be enough to cover all your living costs, though. That's why it's important to continue saving for retirement on your own. The less dependent you are on Social Security, the more likely you are to remain financially secure throughout retirement.

