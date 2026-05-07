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This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 67 in 2026

May 07, 2026 — 09:50 am EDT

Written by Stefon Walters for The Motley Fool->

Key Points

The amount of someone's Social Security retirement benefits varies widely because it's based mostly on career earnings. The more you earn over a career, the more you pay in Social Security payroll taxes (up to a limit), and the more you receive in benefits.

Some people will receive a benefit of a few hundred dollars, while others will receive the $5,181 maximum benefit. However, to provide a more typical outcome, let's look at the average benefit for a 67-year-old: $2,016.48 at the beginning of this year.

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There's a disparity between men's and women's benefits, with the average for men at $2,234.41 and for women at $1,801.82.

A Social Security card between $100 and $20 bills.

Image source: Getty Images.

Age 67 is one of Social Security's most important ages because it's the full retirement age for anyone born in 1960 or later. Your full retirement age is when you're eligible to receive your base monthly benefit, called your primary insurance amount.

Social Security will reduce or increase your monthly benefit if you claim benefits before or after your full retirement age, respectively. If your full retirement age is 67 and you decide to claim benefits at 62, the earliest age you can claim, your monthly amount will be reduced by 30%. If you delay claiming benefits until 70 (which is the latest you can delay to and still receive a boost), your monthly amount will increase by 24%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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