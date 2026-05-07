This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 67 in 2026

Key Points

Age 67 is the full retirement age for anyone born in 1960 or later.

But there may be advantages to delay claiming benefits until age 70.

There is a disparity between the average benefit for men and women.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

The amount of someone's Social Security retirement benefits varies widely because it's based mostly on career earnings. The more you earn over a career, the more you pay in Social Security payroll taxes (up to a limit), and the more you receive in benefits.

Some people will receive a benefit of a few hundred dollars, while others will receive the $5,181 maximum benefit. However, to provide a more typical outcome, let's look at the average benefit for a 67-year-old: $2,016.48 at the beginning of this year.

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There's a disparity between men's and women's benefits, with the average for men at $2,234.41 and for women at $1,801.82.

Age 67 is one of Social Security's most important ages because it's the full retirement age for anyone born in 1960 or later. Your full retirement age is when you're eligible to receive your base monthly benefit, called your primary insurance amount.

Social Security will reduce or increase your monthly benefit if you claim benefits before or after your full retirement age, respectively. If your full retirement age is 67 and you decide to claim benefits at 62, the earliest age you can claim, your monthly amount will be reduced by 30%. If you delay claiming benefits until 70 (which is the latest you can delay to and still receive a boost), your monthly amount will increase by 24%.

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