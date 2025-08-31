This Is the Average Social Security Benefit for Age 64

Key Points Average Social Security benefits are not massive.

It's best to plan to have multiple income streams in retirement.

You may be able to increase your Social Security benefits.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

In 1967, the Beatles released the song "When I'm 64," asking the question "Will you still need me, will you still feed me, when I'm 64?" Those are fine questions, but another good question related to that age is: "What will my Social Security benefits be when I'm 64?" Read on for the answer -- and the answer for some other ages, too.

Below are average monthly Social Security benefits for people of various ages, as of the end of last year.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Age Average benefit, all Average benefit, men Average benefit, women 62 $1,342 $1,486 $1,207 64 $1,425 $1,574 $1,289 65 $1,611 $1,785 $1,453 67 $1,930 $2,143 $1,719 70 $2,148 $2,390 $1,909 75 $2,065 $2,278 $1,857 80 $2,006 $2,206 $1,816 85 $1,944 $2,120 $1,788

The first thing you might notice is that those are not very big amounts. If you're earning an annual salary of, say, $72,000 right now, you're grossing $6,000 per month, and if your overall tax rate is 24%, you're netting $4,560. The Social Security benefits above pale next to that.

But keep some things in mind:

Those are averages, and people who enjoyed above-average earnings in their working lives will enjoy above-average benefits.

Still, benefits max out at $5,108 per month -- a maximum that hardly anyone will qualify for.

Each of us should set up a my Social Security account with the Social Security Administration (SSA), to see estimates of our future benefits based on our earnings history.

It's possible to increase your Social Security benefits, such as by delaying claiming them.

No one should be aiming to live off Social Security alone. Ideally, set up multiple income streams for your retirement years, with sources such as dividend-paying stocks, interest-bearing accounts, retirement accounts, pensions, annuities, and/or rents from real estate properties.

It's smart to get savvy about Social Security and other retirement topics, to help plan effectively.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.