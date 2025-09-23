The Average Retirement Age in Your State, and How It Compares to Your Savings

Retirement ages vary across the country, but the bigger question is whether finances can cover the years ahead. Some states see workers step away in their early 60s. Others push closer to 65. But that number alone doesn’t show if the timing matches what’s in the bank.

A study by John Stevenson helps fill in the gap by calculating how many “years to retire” it takes in each state. The formula divides a retirement goal by annual savings potential, which is wages minus expenses plus self-reported savings.

Together with the average retirement age, according to the most recent analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data by Money Talks News, the numbers reveal which states give residents a better shot at stopping work on time, and which stretch retirement further into the distance.

Alabama

Average retirement age: 62

62 Years to retire: 34

Alaska

Average retirement age: 61

61 Years to retire: 56

Arizona

Average retirement age: 63

63 Years to retire: 48

Arkansas

Average retirement age: 62

62 Years to retire: 38

California

Average retirement age: 64

64 Years to retire: 71

Colorado

Average retirement age: 64

64 Years to retire: 31

Connecticut

Average retirement age: 65

65 Years to retire: 35

Delaware

Average retirement age: 64

64 Years to retire: 32

Florida

Average retirement age: 63

63 Years to retire: 41

Georgia

Average retirement age: 62

62 Years to retire: 27

Hawaii

Average retirement age: 65

65 Years to retire: Not able to retire on an average wage

Idaho

Average retirement age: 63

63 Years to retire: 47

Illinois

Average retirement age: 64

64 Years to retire: 26

Indiana

Average retirement age: 63

63 Years to retire: 34

Iowa

Average retirement age: 65

65 Years to retire: 33

Kansas

Average retirement age: 65

65 Years to retire: 29

Kentucky

Average retirement age: 62

62 Years to retire: 37

Louisiana

Average retirement age: 62

62 Years to retire: 41

Maine

Average retirement age: 64

64 Years to retire: 54

Maryland

Average retirement age: 65

65 Years to retire: 31

Massachusetts

Average retirement age: 65

65 Years to retire: 71

Michigan

Average retirement age: 63

63 Years to retire: 29

Minnesota

Average retirement age: 64

64 Years to retire: 26

Mississippi

Average retirement age: 62

62 Years to retire: 44

Missouri

Average retirement age: 63

63 Years to retire: 30

Montana

Average retirement age: 63

63 Years to retire: 46

Nebraska

Average retirement age: 64

64 Years to retire: 32

Nevada

Average retirement age: 63

63 Years to retire: 47

New Hampshire

Average retirement age: 65

65 Years to retire: 43

New Jersey

Average retirement age: 65

65 Years to retire: 37

New Mexico

Average retirement age: 63

63 Years to retire: 34

New York

Average retirement age: 65

65 Years to retire: 43

North Carolina

Average retirement age: 63

63 Years to retire: 35

North Dakota

Average retirement age: 64

64 Years to retire: 32

Ohio

Average retirement age: 63

63 Years to retire: 33

Oklahoma

Average retirement age: 62

62 Years to retire: 34

Oregon

Average retirement age: 64

64 Years to retire: 44

Pennsylvania

Average retirement age: 64

64 Years to retire: 32

Rhode Island

Average retirement age: 64

64 Years to retire: 41

South Carolina

Average retirement age: 63

63 Years to retire: 41

South Dakota

Average retirement age: 64

64 Years to retire: 42

Tennessee

Average retirement age: 62

62 Years to retire: 32

Texas

Average retirement age: 65

65 Years to retire: 29

Utah

Average retirement age: 64

64 Years to retire: 45

Vermont

Average retirement age: 65

65 Years to retire: 55

Virginia

Average retirement age: 64

64 Years to retire: 29

Washington

Average retirement age: 64

64 Years to retire: 32

West Virginia

Average retirement age: 61

61 Years to retire: 32

Wisconsin

Average retirement age: 64

64 Years to retire: 38

Wyoming

Average retirement age: 63

63 Years to retire: 34

States Where Retirement Is Within Reach

Some states show a clear advantage, with Illinois and Minnesota both requiring only 26 years of saving, the shortest timelines in the country. Georgia comes in second with 27 years, while Michigan, Kansas, Texas and Virginia all needing 29 years to retire. These shorter timelines suggest that wages, expenses and savings habits are better aligned, making it more realistic for workers to retire on time, or even a little earlier.

States Where Retirement Is Out of Reach

On the other end of the scale, California and Massachusetts need a staggering 71 years of saving — longer than most working lifetimes. Maine and Vermont also stand out, with timelines above 50 years. Hawaii faces the most difficult scenario of all: According to the John Stevenson figures, average wages don’t cover people’s retirement needs at all.

