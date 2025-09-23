The Average Retirement Age in Your State, and How It Compares to Your Savings

Retirement ages vary across the country, but the bigger question is whether finances can cover the years ahead. Some states see workers step away in their early 60s. Others push closer to 65. But that number alone doesn’t show if the timing matches what’s in the bank.
A study by John Stevenson helps fill in the gap by calculating how many “years to retire” it takes in each state. The formula divides a retirement goal by annual savings potential, which is wages minus expenses plus self-reported savings.
Together with the average retirement age, according to the most recent analysis of U.S. Census Bureau data by Money Talks News, the numbers reveal which states give residents a better shot at stopping work on time, and which stretch retirement further into the distance.
Alabama
- Average retirement age: 62
- Years to retire: 34
Alaska
- Average retirement age: 61
- Years to retire: 56
Arizona
- Average retirement age: 63
- Years to retire: 48
Arkansas
- Average retirement age: 62
- Years to retire: 38
California
- Average retirement age: 64
- Years to retire: 71
Colorado
- Average retirement age: 64
- Years to retire: 31
Connecticut
- Average retirement age: 65
- Years to retire: 35
Delaware
- Average retirement age: 64
- Years to retire: 32
Florida
- Average retirement age: 63
- Years to retire: 41
Georgia
- Average retirement age: 62
- Years to retire: 27
Hawaii
- Average retirement age: 65
- Years to retire: Not able to retire on an average wage
Idaho
- Average retirement age: 63
- Years to retire: 47
Illinois
- Average retirement age: 64
- Years to retire: 26
Indiana
- Average retirement age: 63
- Years to retire: 34
Iowa
- Average retirement age: 65
- Years to retire: 33
Kansas
- Average retirement age: 65
- Years to retire: 29
Kentucky
- Average retirement age: 62
- Years to retire: 37
Louisiana
- Average retirement age: 62
- Years to retire: 41
Maine
- Average retirement age: 64
- Years to retire: 54
Maryland
- Average retirement age: 65
- Years to retire: 31
Massachusetts
- Average retirement age: 65
- Years to retire: 71
Michigan
- Average retirement age: 63
- Years to retire: 29
Minnesota
- Average retirement age: 64
- Years to retire: 26
Mississippi
- Average retirement age: 62
- Years to retire: 44
Missouri
- Average retirement age: 63
- Years to retire: 30
Montana
- Average retirement age: 63
- Years to retire: 46
Nebraska
- Average retirement age: 64
- Years to retire: 32
Nevada
- Average retirement age: 63
- Years to retire: 47
New Hampshire
- Average retirement age: 65
- Years to retire: 43
New Jersey
- Average retirement age: 65
- Years to retire: 37
New Mexico
- Average retirement age: 63
- Years to retire: 34
New York
- Average retirement age: 65
- Years to retire: 43
North Carolina
- Average retirement age: 63
- Years to retire: 35
North Dakota
- Average retirement age: 64
- Years to retire: 32
Ohio
- Average retirement age: 63
- Years to retire: 33
Oklahoma
- Average retirement age: 62
- Years to retire: 34
Oregon
- Average retirement age: 64
- Years to retire: 44
Pennsylvania
- Average retirement age: 64
- Years to retire: 32
Rhode Island
- Average retirement age: 64
- Years to retire: 41
South Carolina
- Average retirement age: 63
- Years to retire: 41
South Dakota
- Average retirement age: 64
- Years to retire: 42
Tennessee
- Average retirement age: 62
- Years to retire: 32
Texas
- Average retirement age: 65
- Years to retire: 29
Utah
- Average retirement age: 64
- Years to retire: 45
Vermont
- Average retirement age: 65
- Years to retire: 55
Virginia
- Average retirement age: 64
- Years to retire: 29
Washington
- Average retirement age: 64
- Years to retire: 32
West Virginia
- Average retirement age: 61
- Years to retire: 32
Wisconsin
- Average retirement age: 64
- Years to retire: 38
Wyoming
- Average retirement age: 63
- Years to retire: 34
States Where Retirement Is Within Reach
Some states show a clear advantage, with Illinois and Minnesota both requiring only 26 years of saving, the shortest timelines in the country. Georgia comes in second with 27 years, while Michigan, Kansas, Texas and Virginia all needing 29 years to retire. These shorter timelines suggest that wages, expenses and savings habits are better aligned, making it more realistic for workers to retire on time, or even a little earlier.
States Where Retirement Is Out of Reach
On the other end of the scale, California and Massachusetts need a staggering 71 years of saving — longer than most working lifetimes. Maine and Vermont also stand out, with timelines above 50 years. Hawaii faces the most difficult scenario of all: According to the John Stevenson figures, average wages don’t cover people’s retirement needs at all.
