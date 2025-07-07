What is your net worth? And are you on track compared with national averages? Your net worth is an important calculation that gives you a bird’s-eye view of your financial picture. Comparing this number with the national average for your situation can help you determine whether you are on track or whether you need to make some serious changes.

Here are more details on what net worth is, how it’s calculated and why it’s important to calculate, as well as a breakdown of national averages.

Also see what your net worth should be based on your salary.

What Is Net Worth? How Is It Calculated?

Net worth is calculated by subtracting your liabilities from your assets to see how much you are “worth.” Assets are what you own, while liabilities are what you owe. Common types of assets include your 401(k), savings accounts and house value. On the contrary, liabilities might include your mortgage, outstanding credit cards and other loans.

A positive net worth means that if you sold all of your assets and paid off all of your liabilities, you would have money left over. A negative net worth is the opposite. You would still owe people money after liquidating all of your assets.

Not everything is included in the net worth calculation. Some methods exclude personal assets, such as vehicles, jewelry and boats, because it’s hard to put a price on how much someone will pay. Regardless of which method you use, it’s important to be consistent.

Why Calculate Net Worth?

Calculating your net worth is a good way to see how you are doing financially. Instead of looking at your monthly budget, your net worth gives you an overall picture of your financial health. When you work toward building a higher net worth, you may retire more comfortably or leave more assets behind for your children and family members.

Average Net Worth of Single-Person Households vs. Families

The most recent data from the Federal Reserve, as reported by Lexington Law, examines the median and average net worth of multiple groups. The mean is the average and can be skewed by high-net-worth individuals. On the contrary, the median is more closely related to the middle of where people fall. The table below breaks down the recent data.

Type of Family Structure Median Net Worth Mean Net Worth Single with no children (under 55) $20,690 $198,970 Single with no children (over 55) $162,920 $721,820 Single with children $50,750 $274,130 Couple with no children $398,960 $1,867,480 Couple with children $250,620 $1,159,730

How do you compare? Are you on track? It’s important to understand that these categories are broad. For example, having a lower net worth in your 20s and 30s is perfectly reasonable compared with your 40s and 50s. This is primarily due to compound interest. As your investment base begins to grow, so do your returns and growth.

Evaluating the average net worth of single-person households versus families can be a great way to get a glimpse into how you compare. However, it shouldn’t be the only source you rely on. If you feel behind, reach out to a financial advisor who can give you personalized feedback based on your situation.

