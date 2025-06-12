The Average Net Worth of a Couple With and Without Children

First, let’s state the obvious: Building wealth as a couple can be a huge advantage. Two incomes, shared expenses and the ability to tackle financial goals together? Things are often just easier. But what happens when kids enter the picture? The answer might surprise you.

According to the most recent Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances, there’s a significant difference in net worth between couples who have children and those who don’t. The gap is bigger than you might expect, and it reveals some interesting truths about money and family life.

Couples Without Children Lead the Pack

When it comes to building wealth, couples without children have a clear advantage. According to the Federal Reserve data, couples with no children have a median net worth of $398,960 and an average net worth of $1,867,480.

Those are incredibly impressive numbers that put childfree couples at the top of all family structures when it comes to building wealth. The reasons are pretty obvious when you think about it. Things like no day care costs, no college savings plans and more disposable income mean your bank account and investment portfolio can grow.

Couples With Children Still Do Well

Before parents start panicking, couples with children aren’t exactly struggling. The median net worth for couples with children is $250,620, while the average sits at $1,159,730.

While these numbers are lower than their childfree counterparts, they’re still substantially higher than single people in any category. It’s undeniable (at least financially): Having a partner makes a difference in building wealth, even when you factor in the costs of raising children.

The Single Parent Challenge

What’s more, the data goes into the financial challenges that single parents face. Single people with children have a median net worth of $50,750 and an average net worth of $274,130.

This difference highlights how difficult it can be to build wealth as a single parent. Managing all the costs of raising children while supporting a household on one income creates real financial pressure that shows up clearly in these numbers.

Single People Without Children Face Their Own Struggles

Interestingly, the data shows that being single and childfree doesn’t guarantee financial success. Single people under 55 with no children have a median net worth of only $20,690, though their average net worth is $198,970.

This suggests that while some young, single people are doing very well financially, many are struggling to build wealth early in their careers. The median is particularly low, indicating that the typical single person without children has very little saved.

Age Makes a Difference for Singles

There’s one bright spot for single people in the data: Those 55 and older without children show significantly higher net worth numbers. Their median net worth jumps to $162,920, with an average of $721,820.

This makes sense — by age 55, single people have had more time to advance in their careers, pay off debts and build retirement savings without the financial pressures of raising children during their peak earning years.

The Bottom Line

The Federal Reserve data makes one thing crystal clear: Having a partner provides a significant financial advantage when it comes to building wealth. Whether you have children or not, couples consistently outperform single people in net worth accumulation.

However, the takeaway isn’t as black and white as the results of a study. You’re a unique individual and your results may vary. Armed with know-how (you came to the right place!), you can be a financial success, with or without a partner or children. The key is being intentional about your planning and making smart money decisions regardless of who you share a roof with.

