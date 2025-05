The Average Budget of a Middle-Class Family in Every State

How does what you pay for mortgage, healthcare and grocery costs stack up against the average budget of middle-class families across the rest of the United States?

GOBankingRates analyzed key factors in each state, including the cost-of-living indexes and average expenditure costs for a married couple with children, to calculate average budget costs for middle-class families.

Key Findings

West Virginia ranks as the cheapest state for overall annual expenditure costs for families at $93,445. It is one of only eight states where expenditure costs are under $100,000. The other seven states are Oklahoma, Kansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri and Iowa.

It is one of only eight states where expenditure costs are under $100,000. The other seven states are Oklahoma, Kansas, Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Missouri and Iowa. Middle-class families spend more than $8,500 on groceries annually. The three most expensive states for groceries, where costs amount to more than $10,000 annually, are California ($10,121), Alaska ($11,517) and Hawaii ($11,816). Kansas is the cheapest, averaging at $8,590.

The three most expensive states for groceries, where costs amount to more than $10,000 annually, are California ($10,121), Alaska ($11,517) and Hawaii ($11,816). Kansas is the cheapest, averaging at $8,590. Hawaii is the only state that broke the $200,000 threshold for annual costs. These expenses amount to $207,668 for middle-class families.

These expenses amount to $207,668 for middle-class families. Healthcare expenses in Hawaii are a whopping $66,933 annually. The cost of healthcare in Alaska, at $11,432, comes in at a distant second place.

Ranked from first to 50th, see what the average middle-class family budget looks like in every state.

1. West Virginia

Monthly expenditures: $7,787

$7,787 Annual expenditures: $93,445

$93,445 Annual groceries: $8,970

$8,970 Annual healthcare: $7,446

$7,446 Annual mortgage: $11,291

2. Oklahoma

Monthly expenditures: $7,935

$7,935 Annual expenditures: $95,223

$95,223 Annual groceries: $8,644

$8,644 Annual healthcare: $7,362

$7,362 Annual mortgage: $14,205

3. Kansas

Monthly expenditures: $8,056

$8,056 Annual expenditures: $96,667

$96,667 Annual groceries: $8,590

$8,590 Annual healthcare: $7,202

$7,202 Annual mortgage: $15,595

4. Mississippi

Monthly expenditures: $8,139

$8,139 Annual expenditures: $97,667

$97,667 Annual groceries: $8,726

$8,726 Annual healthcare: $7,568

$7,568 Annual mortgage: $12,242

5. Alabama

Monthly expenditures: $8,148

$8,148 Annual expenditures: $97,779

$97,779 Annual groceries: $8,807

$8,807 Annual healthcare: $6,630

$6,630 Annual mortgage: $15,393

6. Arkansas

Monthly expenditures: $8,213

$8,213 Annual expenditures: $98,556

$98,556 Annual groceries: $8,626

$8,626 Annual healthcare: $6,531

$6,531 Annual mortgage: $14,442

7. Missouri

Monthly expenditures: $8,213

$8,213 Annual expenditures: $98,556

$98,556 Annual groceries: $8,699

$8,699 Annual healthcare: $6,996

$6,996 Annual mortgage: $17,068

8. Iowa

Monthly expenditures: $8,306

$8,306 Annual expenditures: $99,667

$99,667 Annual groceries: $8,753

$8,753 Annual healthcare: $7,301

$7,301 Annual mortgage: $15,137

9. Michigan

Monthly expenditures: $8,370

$8,370 Annual expenditures: $100,445

$100,445 Annual groceries: $8,898

$8,898 Annual healthcare: $6,806

$6,806 Annual mortgage: $16,583

10. Indiana

Monthly expenditures: $8,380

$8,380 Annual expenditures: $100,556

$100,556 Annual groceries: $8,816

$8,816 Annual healthcare: $7,415

$7,415 Annual mortgage: $16,486

11. Tennessee

Monthly expenditures: $8,380

$8,380 Annual expenditures: $100,556

$100,556 Annual groceries: $8,798

$8,798 Annual healthcare: $6,752

$6,752 Annual mortgage: $22,003

12. Georgia

Monthly expenditures: $8,454

$8,454 Annual expenditures: $101,445

$101,445 Annual groceries: $8,816

$8,816 Annual healthcare: $7,651

$7,651 Annual mortgage: $22,620

13. North Dakota

Monthly expenditures: $8,509

$8,509 Annual expenditures: $102,112

$102,112 Annual groceries: $8,608

$8,608 Annual healthcare: $8,246

$8,246 Annual mortgage: $18,606

14. Louisiana

Monthly expenditures: $8,537

$8,537 Annual expenditures: $102,445

$102,445 Annual groceries: $8,708

$8,708 Annual healthcare: $7,362

$7,362 Annual mortgage: $13,706

15. South Dakota

Monthly expenditures: $8,537

$8,537 Annual expenditures: $102,445

$102,445 Annual groceries: $8,834

$8,834 Annual healthcare: $7,697

$7,697 Annual mortgage: $20,897

16. Texas

Monthly expenditures: $8,583

$8,583 Annual expenditures: $103,001

$103,001 Annual groceries: $8,708

$8,708 Annual healthcare: $7,202

$7,202 Annual mortgage: $20,753

17. Kentucky

Monthly expenditures: $8,611

$8,611 Annual expenditures: $103,334

$103,334 Annual groceries: $9,043

$9,043 Annual healthcare: $8,124

$8,124 Annual mortgage: $14,443

18. Nebraska

Monthly expenditures: $8,620

$8,620 Annual expenditures: $103,445

$103,445 Annual groceries: $8,989

$8,989 Annual healthcare: $7,621

$7,621 Annual mortgage: $17,809

19. New Mexico

Monthly expenditures: $8,639

$8,639 Annual expenditures: $103,667

$103,667 Annual groceries: $8,735

$8,735 Annual healthcare: $7,827

$7,827 Annual mortgage: $20,935

20. Ohio

Monthly expenditures: $8,722

$8,722 Annual expenditures: $104,668

$104,668 Annual groceries: $8,961

$8,961 Annual healthcare: $7,202

$7,202 Annual mortgage: $15,846

21. Illinois

Monthly expenditures: $8,741

$8,741 Annual expenditures: $104,890

$104,890 Annual groceries: $8,889

$8,889 Annual healthcare: $7,552

$7,552 Annual mortgage: $18,730

22. Montana

Monthly expenditures: $8,787

$8,787 Annual expenditures: $105,445

$105,445 Annual groceries: $9,179

$9,179 Annual healthcare: $8,101

$8,101 Annual mortgage: $31,139

23. Minnesota

Monthly expenditures: $8,806

$8,806 Annual expenditures: $105,668

$105,668 Annual groceries: $9,251

$9,251 Annual healthcare: $8,002

$8,002 Annual mortgage: $23,195

24. Pennsylvania

Monthly expenditures: $8,806

$8,806 Annual expenditures: $105,668

$105,668 Annual groceries: $8,989

$8,989 Annual healthcare: $6,905

$6,905 Annual mortgage: $18,420

25. Wyoming

Monthly expenditures: $8,843

$8,843 Annual expenditures: $106,112

$106,112 Annual groceries: $9,088

$9,088 Annual healthcare: $7,949

$7,949 Annual mortgage: $24,163

26. South Carolina

Monthly expenditures: $8,880

$8,880 Annual expenditures: $106,556

$106,556 Annual groceries: $8,998

$8,998 Annual healthcare: $7,088

$7,088 Annual mortgage: $20,485

27. Wisconsin

Monthly expenditures: $8,982

$8,982 Annual expenditures: $107,779

$107,779 Annual groceries: $8,880

$8,880 Annual healthcare: $8,109

$8,109 Annual mortgage: $21,269

28. North Carolina

Monthly expenditures: $9,056

$9,056 Annual expenditures: $108,668

$108,668 Annual groceries: $8,916

$8,916 Annual healthcare: $7,979

$7,979 Annual mortgage: $22,710

29. Virginia

Monthly expenditures: $9,324

$9,324 Annual expenditures: $111,890

$111,890 Annual groceries: $9,025

$9,025 Annual healthcare: $8,002

$8,002 Annual mortgage: $27,555

30. Delaware

Monthly expenditures: $9,333

$9,333 Annual expenditures: $112,001

$112,001 Annual groceries: $9,288

$9,288 Annual healthcare: $7,804

$7,804 Annual mortgage: $26,325

31. Nevada

Monthly expenditures: $9,380

$9,380 Annual expenditures: $112,556

$112,556 Annual groceries: $9,351

$9,351 Annual healthcare: $6,638

$6,638 Annual mortgage: $31,719

32. Colorado

Monthly expenditures: $9,445

$9,445 Annual expenditures: $113,334

$113,334 Annual groceries: $9,124

$9,124 Annual healthcare: $7,949

$7,949 Annual mortgage: $38,255

33. Idaho

Monthly expenditures: $9,445

$9,445 Annual expenditures: $113,334

$113,334 Annual groceries: $9,387

$9,387 Annual healthcare: $7,507

$7,507 Annual mortgage: $31,288

34. Florida

Monthly expenditures: $9,519

$9,519 Annual expenditures: $114,223

$114,223 Annual groceries: $9,532

$9,532 Annual healthcare: $7,545

$7,545 Annual mortgage: $28,016

35. Utah

Monthly expenditures: $9,713

$9,713 Annual expenditures: $116,556

$116,556 Annual groceries: $8,853

$8,853 Annual healthcare: $6,737

$6,737 Annual mortgage: $36,543

36. Arizona

Monthly expenditures: $10,324

$10,324 Annual expenditures: $123,890

$123,890 Annual groceries: $9,161

$9,161 Annual healthcare: $7,065

$7,065 Annual mortgages: $30,011

37. Oregon

Monthly expenditures: $10,370

$10,370 Annual expenditures: $124,445

$124,445 Annual groceries: $9,623

$9,623 Annual healthcare: $8,360

$8,360 Annual mortgage: $34,509

38. Maine

Monthly expenditures: $10,380

$10,380 Annual expenditures: $124,557

$124,557 Annual groceries: $9,197

$9,197 Annual healthcare: $8,665

$8,665 Annual mortgage: $26,817

39. Rhode Island

Monthly expenditures: $10,389

$10,389 Annual expenditures: $124,668

$124,668 Annual groceries: $9,233

$9,233 Annual healthcare: $7,972

$7,972 Annual mortgage: $32,826

40. Connecticut

Monthly expenditures: $10,398

$10,398 Annual expenditures: $124,779

$124,779 Annual groceries: $9,297

$9,297 Annual healthcare: $8,375

$8,375 Annual mortgage: $29,737

41. New Hampshire

Monthly expenditures: $10,426

$10,426 Annual expenditures: $125,112

$125,112 Annual groceries: $9,052

$9,052 Annual healthcare: $7,933

$7,933 Annual mortgage: $34,308

42. Washington

Monthly expenditures: $10,574

$10,574 Annual expenditures: $126,890

$126,890 Annual groceries: $9,568

$9,568 Annual healthcare: $9,000

$9,000 Annual mortgage: $41,785

43. Vermont

Monthly expenditures: $10,593

$10,593 Annual expenditures: $127,112

$127,112 Annual groceries: $9,623

$9,623 Annual healthcare: $8,490

$8,490 Annual mortgage: $26,868

44. New Jersey

Monthly expenditures: $10,611

$10,611 Annual expenditures: $127,334

$127,334 Annual groceries: $9,442

$9,442 Annual healthcare: $8,193

$8,193 Annual mortgage: $38,617

45. Maryland

Monthly expenditures: $10,676

$10,676 Annual expenditures: $128,112

$128,112 Annual groceries: $9,704

$9,704 Annual healthcare: $7,690

$7,690 Annual mortgage: $29,765

46. New York

Monthly expenditures: $11,417

$11,417 Annual expenditures: $137,001

$137,001 Annual groceries: $9,414

$9,414 Annual healthcare: $8,299

$8,299 Annual mortgage: $31,505

47. Alaska

Monthly expenditures: $11,463

$11,463 Annual expenditures: $137,557

$137,557 Annual groceries: $11,517

$11,517 Annual healthcare: $11,432

$11,432 Annual mortgage: $26,266

48. California

Monthly expenditures: $13,408

$13,408 Annual expenditures: $160,890

$160,890 Annual groceries: $10,121

$10,121 Annual healthcare: $8,208

$8,208 Annual mortgage: $54,877

49. Massachusetts

Monthly expenditures: $13,509

$13,509 Annual expenditures: $162,112

$162,112 Annual groceries: $9,460

$9,460 Annual healthcare: $9,580

$9,580 Annual mortgage: $44,434

50. Hawaii

Monthly expenditures: $17,306

$17,306 Annual expenditures: $207,668

$207,668 Annual groceries: $11,816

$11,816 Annual healthcare: $66,933

$66,933 Annual mortgage: $17,306

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed each state to find the average cost for a middle-class family. First, GOBankingRates found the cost-of-living indexes for each state from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center. The total population, total households, and household median income were sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. Using the cost-of-living indexes and the average expenditure costs for a married couple with children, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey, the average expenditure costs were calculated. Using data from Zillow Home Value Index and the Federal Reserve, the average mortgage was calculated. All data was collected on and is up to date as of Mar. 10, 2025.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Average Budget of a Middle-Class Family in Every State

