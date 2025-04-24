Markets

This Is the Average 401(k) Balance for Ages 45 to 54

April 24, 2025 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Selena Maranjian for The Motley Fool->

Those who are between the ages of 45 and 54 are probably starting to think more seriously about retirement. It might even be just a decade or so away, for those able to manage an early retirement or for those in their early 50s thinking of retiring in their early 60s.

If you're in that group, you may be wondering whether you're on track with your saving and investing for retirement -- and whether you've got more or less stashed away than your peers do.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Continue »

Two people outdoors, laughing and embracing.

Image source: Getty Images.

That's a fair question, and below is the answer -- the average 401(k) account balances for those of various ages, via Vanguard:

Age

Average 401(k) balance

Median 401(k) balance

Younger than 25

$7,351

$2,816

25-34

$37,557

$14,933

35-44

$91,281

$35,537

45-54

$168,646

$60,763

55-64

$244,750

$87,571

65+

$272,588

$88,488

Total average

$134,128

$35,286

Data source: How America Saves 2024, Vanguard.

The average balance for 45- to 54-year-olds is $168,646, but the median is just $60,763. That median is arguably more informative, as it shows the mid-point value, if you lined up all the values in ascending or descending order. The average is just an average, and it's vulnerable to being skewed by huge or tiny outliers.

For example, imagine this series of numbers: 6, 5, 11, 33, 15. To average them, add them together and divide by five. The average is 14. But arrange them in order -- 5, 6, 11, 15, 33 -- and the middle value -- the median -- is 11, a number closer to typical in the group than 14.

So, is a 401(k) balance of $60,000 or even $170,000 good? Well, it depends on other things, such as how long you have until you retire, your cost of living, your possible healthcare costs in retirement, and what other sources of retirement income you have.

Take some time to come up with a solid retirement plan, estimating how much you need to retire with and how you'll get there.

The $22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news-> More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.