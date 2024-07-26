News & Insights

Markets

This Is the Average 401(k) Balance for Ages 35 to 44

July 26, 2024 — 05:53 am EDT

Written by Selena Maranjian for The Motley Fool ->

If you want to be on track with your retirement savings and investments, it makes sense to wonder where other people are -- specifically, people in your age range.Shocked person covering mouth with hand.

Image source: Getty Images.

Here's a look at the average 401(k) balance for people in different age groups, per the folks at Vanguard, which administers the 401(k) accounts of millions of people:

Age

Average 401(k) Balance

Median 401(k) Balance

Under 25 years old

$7,351

$2,816

25 to 34

$37,557

$14,933

35 to 44

$91,281

$35,537

45 to 54

$168,646

$60,763

55 to 65

$244,750

$87,571

65 and older

$272,588

$88,488

Data source: Vanguard.

It's all very interesting, but keep these thoughts in mind:

  • The average numbers are higher because there are a bunch of accounts with a lot of money in them. That can skew the average higher. Thus, it can be more useful to focus on the median numbers, which represent the midpoint values. (So if there are 3,000,000 accounts, ranked by their value, the median number shows the value of account No. 1,500,000. Half the values in the group are higher than the median, and half are lower.)
  • Don't aim to meet or slightly beat the numbers for your age group above -- because they're generally rather low. If you're 50, you should, ideally, have much more than $168,646 socked away. Retiring with $272,588 is likely to be very tough, unless you have a lot of other retirement income lined up. Indeed, for many people, retiring with $1 million won't be enough.
  • Remember that these numbers only reflect 401(k) accounts. Ideally, you might also have a well-stocked IRA account or two, plus, perhaps, a regular, taxable brokerage account.

Take the time to develop a solid retirement plan -- and then stick to it, saving and investing effectively for many years.

The $22,924 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $22,924 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" ›

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.