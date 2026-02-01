This Is the Average 401(k) Balance by Age. How Do Your Retirement Savings Stack Up?

Key Points

The median 401(k) balance across all ages is under $100,000.

Everyone's goals are unique, so try not to compare your balance too much to that of the typical worker.

There are several factors to consider when determining how much to save for retirement.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Investing in a 401(k) is one of the simplest and most effective ways to save for retirement, but it can be tough to know whether your savings are enough.

Everyone's retirement goals will be different, so how much you should save may differ from what others your age are stashing away. That said, it can sometimes be helpful to see how much the typical worker has in their 401(k), if for no other reason than to satisfy curiosity. Here's what the average balance looks like across all age groups.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

The average 401(k) balance by age

Every year, Vanguard publishes a report detailing its participants' saving habits, including the average and median 401(k) balances for those contributing to a Vanguard account.

The most recent report, released in 2025, shows vast differences between the average and median balances. Because the average can be skewed by extremely high earners, the median is often more representative of the typical person.

Age Group Average 401(k) Balance Median 401(k) Balance Under 25 $6,899 $1,948 25 to 34 $42,640 $16,255 35 to 44 $103,552 $39,958 45 to 54 $188,643 $67,796 55 to 64 $271,320 $95,642 65 and older $299,442 $95,425

If your account balance falls behind that of others your age, that's OK. Again, everyone's retirement needs will differ, so these figures aren't necessarily goals you should be trying to achieve. Rather, the average and median balances can help provide a snapshot of where most workers stand on savings.

How much should you save for retirement?

A general rule of thumb suggested by financial planners is to save enough to cover around 80% of your pre-retirement income. So, for example, if you spend $100,000 per year now, you might expect to spend $80,000 per year in retirement.

Of course, that number can vary widely based on factors like the cost of living in your area and the lifestyle you'd like to enjoy, so you may need to adjust your estimate accordingly. If you have reason to believe you might live a much longer-than-average lifespan, you may need additional cushion in your nest egg to account for more years in retirement.

You'll also need to consider other sources of income, like Social Security benefits. You can see an estimate of your future benefit amount by reviewing your statements in your mySocialSecurity account online, but the average retiree collects about $2,071 per month in benefits, according to December 2025 data from the Social Security Administration.

Your retirement journey is unique, so your savings goals may differ from those of your peers, and that's OK. While it can be helpful to see where the average American stands on savings, it's far more beneficial to calculate your own goals to ensure you're set up for long-term financial success.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.