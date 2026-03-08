This Is the Average 401(k) Balance by Age -- How Do Your Retirement Savings Compare?

Key Points

The typical pace of savings growth suggests most everyone gets off to a seemingly slow start.

In the span of just a few higher-earning, late-career years, however, the pace of this growth dramatically accelerates.

Regardless of how much or how little you have by comparison, everyone has room for improvement. The key is developing a very specific plan for you.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

How well does your retirement nest egg stack up against that of your peers? It's not necessarily the most important question an investor can ask. Not everyone has the same need, after all. And it's possible that most people aren't saving enough.

Nevertheless, as a starting point for updating your savings plan, it can be helpful to know how you compare to other people around your age.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

To this end, here's a closer look at how much the average person in each generation has tucked away in their employer-sponsored 401(k) plan.

How each generation's retirement savings stack up

The data comes from mutual fund giant and retirement plan administrator Fidelity. Based on a review of the 24.8 million participants in the 26,200 corporate retirement plans it oversees, here's the average of how much each generation has saved in their 401(k) accounts as of the end of 2025.

Generation Average 401(k) Account Value Gen Z $17,900 Millennials $83,700 Gen X $222,100 Baby boomers $270,800 Overall average $146,400

There's nothing particularly surprising about the progressive growth evident from these youngest to oldest participants; older workers have had more time to contribute more of their income to their retirement accounts. They've also just had more time to grow the cash they've put into these workplace-sponsored tax-deferring vehicles.

That being said, it's worth highlighting the huge savings gap between millennials (currently aged 30 to 45) and Generation X (aged 45 to 60 right now). The latter group has been earning their peak income for a few years now, and has also paid off some of life's biggest debts like student loans, and in many cases, even their homes; they've got the income and assets outside of their 401(k) accounts that younger people just don't have yet. This has always been an important age range for asset growth for all generations. That's why you shouldn't be discouraged if you're one of many millennials who's feeling behind -- you'll eventually have your high-growth phase, too.

All the same, you'll still want to begin your middle-aged years with as much investable money as you can. Every dollar invested in thestock market todayshould be worth more than $6 in 20 years.

You should also know that the numbers in the table above are more than a little misleading in and of themselves. While they're accurate mathematical averages, they're averages that are skewed higher by a small handful of very big 401(k) account balances. Most people haven't saved up anywhere near these amounts.

Fidelity didn't offer this detail in its recently published Q4-2025 snapshot of how much its customers have saved up in their 401(k) plans, but rival fund company and retirement plan administrator Vanguard did give us a relatively recent and more realistic glimpse of how most savers are actually faring with their retirement plans. In its 2025 "How America Saves" report based on 2024 data, Vanguard's median -- or midpoint -- account value for all major age groups was consistently about one-third of the average 401(k) account balance for those same groupings.

Age Average 401(k) Account Value Median 401(k) Account Value Under 25 $6,899 $1,948 25-34 $42,640 $16,255 35-44 $103,552 $39,958 45-54 $188,643 $67,796 55-64 $271,320 $95,642 65 and up $299,442 $94,425

It's likely that Fidelity's 401(k) plan participants' median balances are also about one-third of the average balance cited above for each generation.

There's still one more data set to consider, however, before coming to any major conclusions about how you compare to your peers. That's how much each generation has saved up in ordinary IRAs (individual retirement accounts) outside of employer-sponsored plans. Here's how folks are faring with these accounts, on average.

Generation Average IRA Value Gen Z $8,010 Millennials $29,400 Gen X $120,300 Baby boomers $287,600 Overall average $137,900

Although Fidelity didn't indicate how many of these individual retirement account owners were also reflected in its 401(k) numbers, at least some overlap is likely. On the other hand, given that about 4 out of every 10 employees working in the United States doesn't have access to any sort of workplace retirement plan, this IRA-specific data may reflect most -- if not all -- of what a significant number of workers are saving on their own.

Neither Fidelity nor Vanguard reported any such information about their customers' IRA balances, either. However, as was the case with 401(k) accounts, it's reasonable to assume this average IRA balance is also skewed higher by a small number of huge account balances, with a median or midpoint figure that's markedly lower than this average.

Get specific about you

You've got more saved up for retirement than most of your peers? If so, then great! Just don't celebrate too much without first checking whether you'll actually have enough for you when you retire -- outsaving the rest of your generation doesn't inherently mean you'll be able to afford the retirement you're dreaming of.

You've got less saved up than other people your age? Don't sweat that too much just yet, either. Unless your retirement is right around the corner, you can probably still do more than you might think to close the gap. It might take some meaningful sacrifices now, but it will be worth it in the end.

No matter where you are, improving your situation starts with a clear, specific, written plan for doing so. Start with the small things you know you can do. Ways to make the bigger things happen start becoming more evident once you get the ball rolling.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.