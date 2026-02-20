AvePoint Stock Down 47% as One Fund Slashes Stake by $65.9 Million

Key Points

Parsifal Capital Management sold 4,770,561 AvePoint shares; the estimated transaction value was $65.90 million (based on average closing prices for the quarter).

Meanwhile, the quarter-end AvePoint position value fell by $75.81 million, reflecting both trading and price movement.

The post-trade holding stood at 3,752,179 shares valued at $52.12 million.

The stake now accounts for 4.27% of fund AUM, which places it outside the fund's top five holdings.

10 stocks we like better than AvePoint ›

On February 17, 2026, Parsifal Capital Management disclosed it sold 4,770,561 shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT), an estimated $65.90 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a February 17, 2026, SEC filing, Parsifal Capital Management sold 4,770,561 shares of AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT), with the estimated transaction value at $65.90 million based on the average closing price for the fourth quarter of 2025. The AvePoint position's value at quarter’s end was $52.12 million, down $75.81 million from the previous filing, a figure that includes both trading activity and price changes.

What else to know

The sale reduced AvePoint to 4.27% of Parsifal Capital Management, LP's 13F AUM, from 9.68% previously.

Top five holdings after the filing: NYSE:SN: $134.27 million (13.5% of AUM) NYSE:HGV: $110.78 million (11.2% of AUM) NYSE:GMED: $106.76 million (10.8% of AUM) NYSE:TEVA: $88.01 million (8.9% of AUM) NYSE:GXO: $75.89 million (7.6% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, AvePoint shares were priced at $10.41, down 46.9% over the past year and lagging the S&P 500 by 58.37 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $393.99 million Net income (TTM) $1.97 million Price (as of market close 2/17/26) $10.41 One-year price change (46.91%)

Company snapshot

AvePoint offers Microsoft 365 data management solutions, including SaaS products for data protection, governance, and compliance across Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365, Salesforce, and Google Workspace.

The firm generates revenue primarily through subscription-based software and cloud-hosted services focused on enterprise collaboration and data management.

It targets enterprise customers and organizations with complex data governance and compliance needs, particularly those utilizing Microsoft cloud platforms.

AvePoint, Inc. is a technology company specializing in cloud-based data management and protection solutions for enterprise collaboration platforms. Its strategy centers on delivering scalable SaaS tools that enhance compliance, security, and productivity for organizations leveraging Microsoft 365 and other cloud ecosystems. The company leverages its expertise in data governance to address the evolving needs of large enterprises operating in regulated and data-intensive environments.

What this transaction means for investors

Cutting AvePoint from nearly 9.7% of assets to about 4.3% signals a meaningful reset, especially in a fund now anchored by names like SharkNinja, Hilton Grand Vacations, Globus Medical, Teva, and GXO. That lineup leans into consumer products, healthcare, and logistics. AvePoint, by contrast, is a pure cloud data governance play tied closely to Microsoft 365 ecosystems.



Operationally, the company doesn’t seem broken. Third quarter revenue climbed 24% year over year to $109.7 million, SaaS revenue jumped 38% to $84 million, and annual recurring revenue reached $390 million, up 26%.



Still, the stock’s 47% one-year decline shows investors have been cautious, and it’s worth pointing out that much of those declines have happened post-earnings after the past year. Ultimately, for long-term investors, the key question is AvePoint’s durability. Retention at 110% net and rising ARR point to stickiness. However, with the fund reallocating toward more diversified cash flow stories, it’s important to realize that sometimes movements are about risk calibration, especially in a volatile SaaS tape.

Should you buy stock in AvePoint right now?

Before you buy stock in AvePoint, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and AvePoint wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $415,256!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,151,865!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 892% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 194% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 20, 2026.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Globus Medical and SharkNinja. The Motley Fool recommends GXO Logistics. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.