AvePoint Launches Next Generation Elements Platform to Enhance Managed Service Providers' Data Security and Operational Efficiency

AvePoint launched an AI-enhanced platform for MSPs, improving data security, operational efficiency, and revenue opportunities.

AvePoint has launched the next generation of its Elements platform, aimed at enhancing managed service providers' (MSPs) capabilities in client, cloud, and tenant management while focusing on data security and operational efficiency. This upgrade showcases AvePoint's commitment to its channel business, which generates over half of its annual recurring revenue, by providing partners with new opportunities for recurring revenue through an integrated, security-centric platform. Key benefits for MSPs include enhanced operational efficiency, increased profitability, seamless scalability, and advanced security measures. According to company leadership, early partners utilizing the new platform experienced significant revenue growth and reduced operational inefficiencies. With the growing demand for cybersecurity solutions, AvePoint positions its Elements platform as a valuable tool for MSPs to better serve their clients and tap into the expanding market.

Potential Positives

The launch of the next generation of AvePoint Elements emphasizes the company’s ongoing investment in its channel business, which generates over half of its annual recurring revenue (ARR).

The platform equips managed service providers (MSPs) with new security-centric recurring revenue streams, highlighting a significant growth opportunity as over 90% of cybersecurity solutions are anticipated to be partner-delivered in 2025.

AvePoint Elements offers enhanced operational efficiency and automation, allowing MSPs to better manage increasing data volumes and reduce operational costs, which can lead to improved profitability.

Private preview partners have already experienced a 40% increase in average revenue per user with the integration of multiple solutions into managed services, showcasing the platform's strong potential for driving revenue growth.

Potential Negatives

The press release heavily relies on forward-looking statements that come with inherent risks and uncertainties, which might create skepticism among investors about the company's future performance.

The emphasis on the importance of their channel business may indicate that a substantial portion of their revenue is dependent on partners, which could raise concerns about potential revenue stability and growth.

The mention of competition and regulatory changes could suggest vulnerabilities within the market that might impact AvePoint's operations and market position.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the next generation of AvePoint Elements?

The new AvePoint Elements aims to enhance data security, IT management, and operational efficiency for managed service providers.

How does AvePoint Elements benefit managed service providers?

AvePoint Elements helps MSPs streamline client management, reduce operational costs, and unlock new recurring revenue from security and compliance services.

What are the key features of the AvePoint Elements Platform?

Key features include enhanced operational efficiency, increased profitability, seamless scalability, and advanced security and control for multi-tenant environments.

How has AvePoint Elements impacted average revenue for MSP partners?

Partners utilizing the new platform reported a 40% increase in average revenue per user by integrating multiple solutions into their services.

Why do MSPs need centralized management solutions?

Centralized management helps MSPs maintain visibility, ensure compliance, and protect customer data effectively across multiple cloud environments.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AvePoint



(Nasdaq: AVPT), the global leader in data security, governance and resilience, today announced the launch of the next generation of AvePoint Elements to transform managed service providers’ (MSPs) client, cloud, and tenant management with an AI-enhanced platform for data security, IT management, and operational efficiency. Launching the next generation of AvePoint Elements underscores the Company’s continued investment in its channel business, which makes up over half of its annual recurring revenue (ARR), by equipping partners with new security-centric recurring revenue streams through a seamless, all-in-one platform.





“Our partners have a massive opportunity to unlock new recurring revenue streams through security, backup, workspace management and compliance services this year,” said Coby Liang, Head of EMEA, AvePoint. “Our Elements Platform empowers MSPs to deploy standardized security and compliance configurations consistently across multiple tenants, helping them efficiently manage increasing data volumes and complex environments, thus driving growth and capitalizing on the expanding cybersecurity market.”





According to Canalys,



over 90% of cybersecurity solutions



will be partner-delivered in 2025. MSPs using the next generation of AvePoint Elements can secure client data and build additional service offerings to rapidly tap into this opportunity without needing additional resources. Benefits include:









Enhanced operational efficiency:



Without a unified platform, MSPs face complex client management, slow onboarding and issue resolution, and a lack of integration for various tools. AvePoint Elements integrates with AvePoint's award-winning compliance and data protection solutions and features seamless API integrations, enabling automation and remote management for efficient service delivery. Additionally, it provides centralized baseline management and workspace governance, ensuring consistency and efficient lifecycle management across customer tenants.



Without a unified platform, MSPs face complex client management, slow onboarding and issue resolution, and a lack of integration for various tools. AvePoint Elements integrates with AvePoint's award-winning compliance and data protection solutions and features seamless API integrations, enabling automation and remote management for efficient service delivery. Additionally, it provides centralized baseline management and workspace governance, ensuring consistency and efficient lifecycle management across customer tenants.





Increased profitability:



AvePoint Elements automates manual tasks and simplifies transactions between partners and their customers, empowering MSPs to focus on value-added services and lower their operational costs. With AvePoint’s multi-SaaS support, MSPs can serve customers across clouds from within one platform, driving their total addressable markets up with one vendor and providing more opportunities to offer security, backup and compliance services.



AvePoint Elements automates manual tasks and simplifies transactions between partners and their customers, empowering MSPs to focus on value-added services and lower their operational costs. With AvePoint’s multi-SaaS support, MSPs can serve customers across clouds from within one platform, driving their total addressable markets up with one vendor and providing more opportunities to offer security, backup and compliance services.





Seamless scalability:



The AvePoint Elements Platform offers centralized management for multi-tenant configurations so MSPs can deploy, track and enforce security and compliance across multiple tenants. Using automation to scale, this enables MSPs to increase total volume of data managed and secured and standardize their onboarding process for new customers.



The AvePoint Elements Platform offers centralized management for multi-tenant configurations so MSPs can deploy, track and enforce security and compliance across multiple tenants. Using automation to scale, this enables MSPs to increase total volume of data managed and secured and standardize their onboarding process for new customers.





Advanced security and control:



Without centralized policies, MSPs lack visibility, are at high risk of non-compliance and have inadequate threat protection. With proactive security monitoring and automated policy enforcement through AvePoint Elements, MSPs can ensure robust protection and premium data security to all customers from one platform.







"MSPs have significant revenue opportunities surrounding multi-cloud data security and workspace management, especially when they offer more than one solution to their customers within a managed service,” said Scott Sacket, Senior Vice President of Partner Strategy, AvePoint. “Through our private preview, partners have already seen a 40% increase in average revenue per user when they integrate more than two solutions into a managed service. On top of that, our private preview partners saw that time wasted on operations and infrastructure, which can take away from valuable service delivery and customer care, has already been reduced by 85%.”





To learn more about the next generation of AvePoint Elements,



visit our website



.







About AvePoint:







Securing the Future. AvePoint is a global leader in data security, governance, and resilience, and over 21,000 customers worldwide rely on our solutions to modernize the digital workplace across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce and other collaboration environments. AvePoint’s global channel partner program includes over 3,500 managed service providers, value added resellers and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit



www.avepoint.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements:







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint’s business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of AvePoint’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website,



www.sec.gov



. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. Unless the context otherwise indicates, references in this press release to the terms “AvePoint”, “the Company”, “we”, “our” and “us” refer to AvePoint, Inc. and its subsidiaries.







Disclosure Information:







AvePoint uses the



https://www.avepoint.com/ir



website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.







The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.