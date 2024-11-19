AvePoint introduces benchmarking data for Microsoft 365 Copilot

AvePoint (AVPT) announced first-to-market Microsoft 365 Copilot benchmarking capabilities within AvePoint tyGraph to give organizations critical insights into how their AI adoption and usage patterns compare to others. Adding to the AvePoint Confidence Platform, which powers secure and effective AI initiatives, these enhancements help organizations evaluate their activity to maximize the success and sustainability of Microsoft 365 Copilot, including: Benchmarking: To compare against other organizations and establish quantitative growth targets, AvePoint now provides anonymized licensing and Microsoft 365 Copilot adoption data. By benchmarking against industry peers, organizations can see where they stand and what it takes to become an AI trailblazer. Predictive Analytics: To maximize and speed the time-to-value, AvePoint’s industry-first analytics help organizations assign licenses to individuals whose behaviors in Microsoft 365 predict high AI adoption. User-level activity data also identifies champions integrating AI into their daily functions and high-performance leaders spearheading change management. Activity Scores: To inform change management strategies, AvePoint provides granular visibility into activity levels for Microsoft 365 Copilot users, revealing under-utilization and adoption obstacles. Equipped with this information, organizations can tailor learning and development to foster sustainable usage and fuel AI transformation.

