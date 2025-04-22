AvePoint Enhances Elements Platform with New Capabilities for Managed Service Providers

AvePoint launches new capabilities in its Elements Platform, enhancing user lifecycle and device management for managed service providers.

AvePoint has announced new features in its Elements Platform aimed at assisting managed service providers (MSPs) with user lifecycle and device management, enhancing security and scalability. This development follows AvePoint’s acquisition of Ydentic and the release of an upgraded Elements platform earlier in 2025. As the market for managed security services is projected to grow significantly, these updates include automated user provisioning, Multi-Factor Authentication, and centralized device management aimed at improving operational efficiency and security for MSPs. Senior VP Scott Sacket emphasized that these enhancements will help MSPs address increasing security challenges and expand their service offerings. AvePoint continues to focus on creating solutions tailored for partners in the Microsoft ecosystem, aiming to bolster data management and security strategies for customers.

AvePoint announced new enhancements to the Elements Platform, which empower managed service providers (MSPs) to simplify user lifecycle and device management, addressing significant market needs.

The company's ongoing investment in its channel business, including the recent acquisition of Ydentic, highlights its commitment to growth and expansion in a rapidly evolving market.

The press release emphasizes the growing managed security services market, presenting a substantial opportunity for AvePoint and its partners to secure client data and increase service offerings.

Strategic partnerships with entities like Microsoft are reinforced, showcasing AvePoint's role in delivering advanced data security and management solutions that enhance user experience and operational efficiency.

The press release contains forward-looking statements that may mislead investors, as they are inherently uncertain and subject to various risks and uncertainties, leaving room for actual performance to differ significantly from expectations.

Potential concerns regarding the company's reliance on the growing managed security services market may signal vulnerability if market growth projections do not materialize as anticipated.

The mention of significant acquisitions and new capabilities may imply previous deficiencies in the company's offerings that needed addressing, which could raise questions about its prior market position and strategy.

What are the new features in the AvePoint Elements Platform?

The new features include Simple, Secure User Lifecycle Management and Unified Device Management and Security, enhancing efficiency for MSPs.

How do the new capabilities help managed service providers?

They simplify user lifecycle management, improve security, and streamline device management across tenants, boosting operational efficiency and profitability.

What is AvePoint's investment strategy for its channel business?

AvePoint is investing in its channel business by enhancing the Elements Platform and completing strategic acquisitions, such as Ydentic.

Why is user lifecycle management important for MSPs?

It addresses onboarding complexities, automates provisioning, and ensures secure user management, helping MSPs meet client security demands effectively.

How can MSPs leverage the Elements Platform for growth?

By utilizing the latest features, MSPs can enhance service offerings, secure client data, and tap into the growing managed security services market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



AvePoint



(NASDAQ: AVPT), the global leader in data security, governance and resilience, today announced new capabilities available in the



AvePoint Elements Platform



, empowering managed service providers (MSPs) to simplify user lifecycle management and unify device management across tenants with security and scale. Additional capabilities underscore AvePoint’s continued investment into its channel business, building upon the



completed acquisition of Ydentic



in January 2025 and release of the



next-generation Elements platform



in February 2025.





The managed security services market is expected to



grow to $56.6 billion by 2027



, with



over 80% of MSPs



currently offering managed detection and response services and virtually all planning to add these services to their portfolio. In partnership with AvePoint, MSPs can secure client data and build additional service offerings to tap into this rapidly expanding market opportunity.





“As technology advances and security challenges intensify, MSPs face increasing pressure to scale operations, enhance security, and unlock new revenue streams,” said Scott Sacket, Senior Vice President of Partner Strategy, AvePoint. “The newest additions to the AvePoint Elements Platform give MSPs and channel partners the edge they need to drive business growth and augment their service offerings – by securing, managing, and protecting clients’ critical business data.”





Two new management capabilities are generally available today in the AvePoint Elements Platform:









Simple, Secure User Lifecycle Management:



The new User Lifecycle Management capabilities within the AvePoint Elements Platform address the complexities MSPs face in onboarding, security, and governance by automating user provisioning and management. This solution enables MSPs to enforce Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), revoke active sessions, and ensure secure, efficient user lifecycle management across all customer environments. Using intelligent automation and centralized management tools, MSPs can significantly reduce administrative overhead, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure robust security, ultimately accelerating profitability and efficiency.



The new User Lifecycle Management capabilities within the AvePoint Elements Platform address the complexities MSPs face in onboarding, security, and governance by automating user provisioning and management. This solution enables MSPs to enforce Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA), revoke active sessions, and ensure secure, efficient user lifecycle management across all customer environments. Using intelligent automation and centralized management tools, MSPs can significantly reduce administrative overhead, enhance operational efficiency, and ensure robust security, ultimately accelerating profitability and efficiency.





Unified Device Management and Security:



The new Device Management capabilities within the AvePoint Elements Platform provide centralized oversight of devices across multiple tenants, addressing the need for streamlined operations and reduced manual intervention for MSPs. This integration automates tasks such as configuring compliance policies, deploying applications, and enforcing security measures. Key capabilities include remote device wipes, defender scans, and policy synchronization, ensuring consistent security across tenants. With these advanced features, MSPs can enhance operational efficiency, maintain robust security, and scale their services seamlessly.











“AvePoint continues to develop solutions purpose-built for partners that benefit everyone who uses Microsoft technology,” Heather Deggans, VP ISV Partnerships at Microsoft. “With the latest enhancements to the AvePoint Elements Platform, partners can deliver more intelligent and proactive data security, governance and management strategies to their customers. This level of automation and efficiency in one single solution allows users to forge more effective and resilient digital workplaces and make the most of their Microsoft investments.”





For more information on AvePoint Elements,



visit the website



About AvePoint:







Beyond Secure. AvePoint is the global leader in data security, governance, and resilience, going beyond traditional solutions to ensure a robust data foundation and enable organizations everywhere to collaborate with confidence. Over 25,000 customers worldwide rely on the AvePoint Confidence Platform to prepare, secure, and optimize their critical data across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, and other collaboration environments. AvePoint’s global channel partner program includes approximately 5,000 managed service providers, value-added resellers, and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit



www.avepoint.com



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.