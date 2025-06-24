AvePoint Enhances Confidence Platform with New Command Centers and AI Governance Capabilities

AvePoint announced updates to its Confidence Platform, including new Command Centers and enhanced AI governance for cost optimization and data resilience.

AvePoint has announced major updates to its Confidence Platform, launching two new Command Centers—Optimization and ROI, and Resilience—along with enhanced AI governance capabilities for Microsoft Copilot agents. The Optimization and ROI Command Center aims to help organizations identify cost-saving opportunities across their data estate, while the Resilience Command Center provides tools for managing data resilience in multi-cloud environments. AvePoint's updates also include improved governance features for AI, recognizing the growing influence of agentic AI in enterprise applications. These enhancements support organizations in optimizing costs, scaling AI safely, and managing data governance, positioning them for better operational control and strategic advantage. For more details, interested individuals can join the upcoming AvePoint Innovates webinar on July 8.

Potential Positives

AvePoint launched two new Command Centers, enhancing the AvePoint Confidence Platform and providing organizations with tools to optimize costs and improve data governance.

The Optimization and ROI Command Center offers measurable cost savings opportunities, addressing a significant need for organizations as 92% plan to implement cost-saving measures.

The Resilience Command Center is designed to support enterprises with multi-cloud strategies, providing essential monitoring and insights to enhance data protection and governance.

Expanded AI governance capabilities align with industry growth trends, enabling organizations to manage agentic AI effectively and securely as it becomes more prevalent in enterprise software applications.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights that a significant percentage of companies (92%) are actively seeking cost savings and reallocating resources, which may imply that customers are under financial pressure and may not invest in new solutions unless absolutely necessary.

The acknowledgment of 89% of enterprises adopting multi-cloud strategies could indicate a trend where AvePoint's customers may be diversifying their vendor relationships, potentially weakening AvePoint's position as a sole provider.

The extensive forward-looking statements section mentions various risks and uncertainties that could affect AvePoint's future performance, including competition and regulatory changes, which could lead to skepticism among investors about the company's prospects.

FAQ

What are the new Command Centers in the AvePoint Confidence Platform?

The new Command Centers are the Optimization and ROI Command Center and the Resilience Command Center.

How can organizations benefit from the Optimization and ROI Command Center?

This center helps identify cost-saving opportunities and optimize resource allocation across the data estate.

What is the purpose of the Resilience Command Center?

The Resilience Command Center provides monitoring and actionable insights for managing data resilience in multi-cloud environments.

What enhanced capabilities does AvePoint offer for AI governance?

AvePoint expanded governance for Copilot agents, enabling scalable security, prompt monitoring, and improved insights for AI management.

How can I learn more about AvePoint's new capabilities?

Attend the AvePoint Innovates webinar on July 8 at 11am ET to learn about the latest platform updates.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





AvePoint





(Nasdaq: AVPT), the global leader in data security, governance and resilience, today announced significant updates to the AvePoint Confidence Platform, including the launch of two new Command Centers – the



Optimization and ROI Command Center



and the



Resilience Command Center



– along with expanded agentic AI governance capabilities for Microsoft Copilot agents. These new capabilities enable organizations to maximize efficiency and reduce costs while maintaining robust security standards.





"These updates represent our holistic approach to the challenges defining the modern data landscape," said John Hodges, Chief Product Officer, AvePoint. "Whether organizations are looking to optimize costs, scale AI safely, or govern data across multiple clouds, the AvePoint Confidence Platform provides the unified intelligence and control they need to transform operational pressure into strategic advantage."







Optimization and ROI Command Center: Unveiling Measurable Cost Savings









92 percent of companies



intend to implement cost savings measures and strategically allocate resources, such as decommissioning unnecessary infrastructure, reevaluating vendor contracts, and implementing automation. The Optimization and ROI Command Center provides organizations with a comprehensive view of hard-to-find cost-saving opportunities across their data estate in a single pane of glass. The Command Center examines critical areas including integrated license management for cost reduction opportunities, information lifecycle management to mitigate data storage costs, and strategic data migration to consolidate and optimize cloud storage.







Resilience Command Center: Unified Data Governance







As 89 percent of enterprises have



adopted multi-cloud strategies



to minimize vendor lock-in and improve overall resilience, AvePoint's new Resilience Command Center addresses the critical challenge of tracking and managing data resilience across complex environments. The offering provides comprehensive monitoring and actionable insights for Microsoft 365 services, including storage consumption tracking, backup data oversight, visibility into the most critical data protection with Backup Express, and cost optimization recommendations to enhance data protection efficiency. This foundational capability serves as the launching pad for AvePoint's broader multi-cloud governance vision, with planned expansions to Salesforce, Google Workspace, and additional platforms throughout 2025.







Enhanced AI Governance for the Agentic AI Era









According to Gartner



, 33 percent of enterprise software applications will include agentic AI by 2028 – up from less than 1 percent in 2024 – enabling 15 percent of day-to-day work decisions to be made autonomously. Recognizing that each AI agent represents a new endpoint requiring governance, AvePoint expanded AI management capabilities to address the emerging agentic AI landscape.The updates include enhanced Copilot agent governance, enabling scalable security applications across distributed AI deployments, expanded prompt monitoring capabilities, and comprehensive insights and recommendations for Copilot reporting and management.





The AvePoint Confidence Platform creates an integrated ecosystem where risk and resilience management, cost optimization, and AI governance work together to provide organizations with unprecedented visibility and control over their data operations. This comprehensive approach enables organizations to position themselves for sustained growth and innovation.





To learn more about the newest capabilities in the AvePoint Confidence Platform,



join the AvePoint Innovates webinar



taking place at 11am ET on Tuesday, July 8.







About AvePoint:







Beyond Secure. AvePoint is the global leader in data security, governance, and resilience, going beyond traditional solutions to ensure a robust data foundation and enable organizations everywhere to collaborate with confidence. Over 25,000 customers worldwide rely on the AvePoint Confidence Platform to prepare, secure, and optimize their critical data across Microsoft, Google, Salesforce, and other collaboration environments. AvePoint’s global channel partner program includes approximately 5,000 managed service providers, value-added resellers, and systems integrators, with our solutions available in more than 100 cloud marketplaces. To learn more, visit



www.avepoint.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws including statements regarding the future performance of and market opportunities for AvePoint. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this press release, including but not limited to: changes in the competitive and regulated industries in which AvePoint operates, variations in operating performance across competitors, changes in laws and regulations affecting AvePoint’s business and changes in AvePoint’s ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and ability to identify and realize additional opportunities, and the risk of downturns in the market and the technology industry. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of AvePoint’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Copies of these and other documents filed by AvePoint from time to time are available on the SEC's website,



www.sec.gov



. These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and AvePoint does not assume any obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law. AvePoint does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations. Unless the context otherwise indicates, references in this press release to the terms “AvePoint,” “the Company,” “we,” “our” and “us” refer to AvePoint, Inc. and its subsidiaries.







Disclosure Information







AvePoint uses the



https://avepoint.com/ir



website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.







Investor Contact







AvePoint





Jamie Arestia







ir@avepoint.com







(551) 220-5654







Media Contact







AvePoint





Nicole Caci







pr@avepoint.com







(201) 201-8143



