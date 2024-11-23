News & Insights

Aventador Strengthens Board with New Appointment

November 23, 2024 — 05:04 am EST

Aventador, a holding company listed on Euronext Growth Paris, announces the appointment of Hüseyin Ural Aküzüm to its Board of Directors following the resignation of Ali Kaptanoğlu. With Aküzüm’s expertise in business law and wealth management, Aventador aims to strengthen its governance and expand its international shareholder base.

