AVEM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of the Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (Symbol: AVEM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $61.18, changing hands as high as $61.30 per share. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AVEM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AVEM's low point in its 52 week range is $55.6512 per share, with $66.3099 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $61.17.

