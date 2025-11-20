Markets

AVAX One Board Authorizes Up To $40 Mln Share Repurchase Program

November 20, 2025 — 09:01 am EST

(RTTNews) - AVAX One Technology Ltd. (AVX), a technology company, on Thursday announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to $40 million, to be executed over one year.

"At current levels, we see repurchasing our stock as a compelling use of capital that delivers meaningful returns and underscores the strength of the business," said Jolie Kahn, Chief Executive Officer of AVAX One.

Avax One shares rose more than 6% in pre-market trading after closing at $1.50, down 7.98% on Wednesday.

