Avation's Subsidiary Establishes $1 Bln Global Medium-Term Note Program

(RTTNews) - Avation PLC (AVAP.L), a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, Tuesday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Avation Group (S) Pte. Ltd. has established a new $1 billion global medium-term note program.

The program, which Avation guarantees, enables the business to issue notes with adjustable terms and interest rates in a variety of currencies.

Wells Fargo Securities and HSBC have been designated as initial dealers, while HSBC will act as the lead arranger. To list any issued notes on the Singapore Exchange, an application has been submitted.

According to Avation, the program supports future expansion in aircraft leasing operations and improves its financing flexibility.

AVAP.L is currently trading at 157.00 GBP down 4.00 GBP or 2.48 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

