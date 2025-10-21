Markets

Avation's Subsidiary Establishes $1 Bln Global Medium-Term Note Program

October 21, 2025 — 11:59 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Avation PLC (AVAP.L), a commercial passenger aircraft leasing company, Tuesday announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Avation Group (S) Pte. Ltd. has established a new $1 billion global medium-term note program.

The program, which Avation guarantees, enables the business to issue notes with adjustable terms and interest rates in a variety of currencies.

Wells Fargo Securities and HSBC have been designated as initial dealers, while HSBC will act as the lead arranger. To list any issued notes on the Singapore Exchange, an application has been submitted.

According to Avation, the program supports future expansion in aircraft leasing operations and improves its financing flexibility.

AVAP.L is currently trading at 157.00 GBP down 4.00 GBP or 2.48 percent on the London Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.