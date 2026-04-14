Avantor Stock Up as New Lab Capabilities Improve Biopharma Support

Avantor, Inc. AVTR recently announced the expansion of its North American quality control capabilities with advanced microbial and stability testing at its St. Louis facility. The move strengthens its U.S. biomanufacturing infrastructure and brings critical testing capabilities closer to customers, reducing reliance on third-party labs and cross-border sample movement.

From an investor standpoint, this expansion is a strategic step toward improving turnaround times, enhancing data visibility and streamlining supply chain operations. By localizing high-value testing and aligning with global regulatory standards, Avantor is positioning itself to deliver faster, more reliable support to biopharma clients.

Likely Trend of AVTR Stock Following the News

Shares of AVTR have gained 3.5% since the announcement on Monday. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company lost 28.6% compared with the industry’s 10.9% decline and the S&P 500’s 0.5% fall.

The expansion should strengthen AVTR’s long-term business by deepening its integration into customers’ biomanufacturing workflows, making it a more critical and stickier partner. By bringing high-value testing in-house and closer to U.S. clients, Avantor can improve margins, reduce dependency on third parties, and offer faster, more reliable service, key factors in winning long-term contracts. Over time, this enhances pricing power, drives recurring revenue through consumables and services, and positions the company to benefit from sustained growth in biologics and advanced therapeutics manufacturing.

AVTR currently has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion.



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More on the Expansion News

Avantor’s expanded St. Louis facility adds GMP-aligned microbial testing along with ICH-compliant stability testing and storage, strengthening its North American quality control infrastructure. The site is designed to support more than 2,000 microbial samples annually within Avantor’s internal network, while integrating testing capabilities that were previously distributed across third-party laboratories and its global network. By consolidating these functions into a single U.S. location, the company enhances alignment with global regulatory standards and supports a wide range of regulated biopharma applications.

The centralized setup enables faster turnaround times, improved data visibility and reduced supply chain complexity by minimizing cross-border sample movement. The facility also includes audit-ready laboratory space and advanced stability storage for high-value materials such as APIs and excipients, supporting compliance and transparency requirements. This integrated model is expected to streamline operations, strengthen in-house expertise and enable more efficient, centralized testing, ultimately accelerating product development timelines within the biopharma supply chain.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the global microbiology testing market size was estimated at $5.80 billion in 2024 and is predicted to increase from $6.31 billion in 2025 to approximately $13.73 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 9%.

The microbiology testing market is supported by strong growth drivers, including rising global healthcare spending and increasing demand for rapid diagnostics, which are expanding its role and commercial potential in clinical settings.

Other News

In February, Avantor exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with better-than-expected results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat their respective estimates. However, a decline in both top and bottom lines also does not bode well.

Per management, Avantor’s product momentum continues to be anchored in bioprocessing, particularly within process chemicals, fluid handling and other proprietary materials that are deeply embedded in customer production workflows. Management emphasized that patient-driven demand for biologics remains healthy, supporting long-term growth in these mission-critical categories.

Order trends in process chemicals were highlighted as encouraging, with a book-to-bill ratio above 1 in the quarter (excluding serum) and the order book up in the high single digits year to date. However, revenue conversion has been constrained by operational bottlenecks and an elevated backlog, which management acknowledged remains too high and is a key near-term execution challenge despite modest sequential improvement.

AVTR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, AVTR carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Phibro Animal Health PAHC, GE HealthCare Technologies GEHC and Cardinal Health CAH.

Phibro Animal Health, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

GE HealthCare Technologies, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.44, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%. Revenues of $5.7 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.9%.

GEHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 9.1% compared with the industry’s 12% rise. The company beat earnings estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.5%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.3% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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