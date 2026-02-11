Avantor, Inc Reveals Retreat In Q4 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Avantor, Inc (AVTR) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $52.4 million, or $0.08 per share. This compares with $500.4 million, or $0.73 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Avantor, Inc reported adjusted earnings of $146 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.4% to $1.663 billion from $1.686 billion last year.

Avantor, Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $52.4 Mln. vs. $500.4 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.08 vs. $0.73 last year. -Revenue: $1.663 Bln vs. $1.686 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.