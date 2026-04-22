Avantor Expands Masterflex Portfolio to Streamline Bioprocessing

Avantor, Inc. AVTR recently announced a strategic expansion of its Masterflex brand across its fluid handling portfolio. The expansion integrates standard, configurable and engineered-to-order peristaltic pumps, single-use assemblies and fluid management systems to streamline fluid handling from early-stage R&D to large-scale manufacturing.

Per management, the Masterflex brand has long represented precision and reliability in peristaltic pump technology. By consolidating its fluid handling portfolio under this brand, AVTR aims to simplify solution customization for customers, enabling a cohesive approach to process design and a smoother progression from development stages to full-scale production.

Likely Trend of AVTR Stock Following the News

Following the announcement, AVTR shares gained 0.4% at yesterday’s closing. In the year-to-date period, shares of the company have declined 25.5% compared with the industry’s 9.4% drop. However, the S&P 500 has risen 4% in the same timeframe.

The expansion positions Avantor for stronger growth by catering to the growing demand for connected, scalable and efficient bioprocessing solutions. Unifying offerings under the Masterflex brand enhances customer experience, while integrated systems increase operational efficiency. This can drive higher adoption, deepen customer relationships and expand revenue opportunities across development and production workflows, strengthening Avantor’s competitive position in the growing bioprocessing market.

AVTR currently has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

More on Scalable Bioprocessing Solutions

The Masterflex solutions focus on secure fluid transfer and dependable connections while delivering consistent performance for scalability. With PROFINET-enabled connectivity, the portfolio allows seamless integration between Masterflex peristaltic pumps and process control systems. Avantor has further introduced purpose-built storage containers to improve safety and efficiency in fluid transfer operations.

This expansion aligns with Avantor’s broader strategy of delivering end-to-end bioprocessing solutions. When combined with its J.T. Baker high-purity process chemicals, these offerings create a unified bioprocessing approach.

Live at INTERPHEX 2026

The company is showcasing these advancements at INTERPHEX 2026 in New York City from April 21-23. Attendees can experience fully operational integrated fluid management systems, including tangential flow filtration, storage and pump technologies that demonstrate scalability from lab to production.

Additionally, Zeiny Aubdoollah, Scientist, R&D Applications at Avantor, will deliver a technical session highlighting how fluid handling technologies support performance, along with the latest data demonstrating the scalability of Avantor Magnetic Mixers.

Industry Prospects Favoring the Market

Going by the data provided by Precedence Research, the fluid management systems market is valued at $12.3 billion in 2026 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.5% through 2034.

Factors such as the increasing demand for automated infusion monitoring, enhanced patient safety and efficient management of intravenous fluids and medications in hospitals and clinics are enhancing the market expansion.

Other News

Avantor recently announced the expansion of its North American quality control capabilities with advanced microbial and stability testing at its St. Louis facility. The expansion strengthens its U.S. biomanufacturing infrastructure and brings critical testing capabilities closer to customers, reducing reliance on third-party labs and cross-border sample movement.

Avantor, Inc. Price

Avantor, Inc. price | Avantor, Inc. Quote

AVTR’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, AVTR has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Some better-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Globus Medical GMED, Phibro Animal Health PAHC and Cardinal Health CAH.

Globus Medical, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reported a fourth-quarter 2025 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 20.8%. Revenues of $826.4 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

GMED an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 9.6% compared with the industry’s 13.6% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed one, the average surprise being 18.8%.

Phibro Animal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reported second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of 87 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 27.1%. Revenues of $373.9 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.7%.

PAHC has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 21.5% compared with the industry’s 12.1% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 20.1%.

Cardinal Health, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, reported a second-quarter fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS of $2.63, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10%. Revenues of $65.6 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.9%.

CAH has an estimated long-term earnings growth rate of 15% compared with the industry’s 9.2% rise. The company’s earnings beat estimates in the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 9.3%.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globus Medical, Inc. (GMED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Phibro Animal Health Corporation (PAHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.