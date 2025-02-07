Avantor (AVTR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) reported revenue of $1.69 billion, down 2.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.27, compared to $0.25 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.71 billion, representing a surprise of -1.45%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.25.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Avantor performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Revenue- Bioscience Production : $560.80 million versus $563.83 million estimated by four analysts on average.

: $560.80 million versus $563.83 million estimated by four analysts on average. Revenue- Laboratory Solutions : $1.13 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion.

: $1.13 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.16 billion. Adjusted Operating Income- Laboratory Solutions : $147.40 million compared to the $147.52 million average estimate based on two analysts.

: $147.40 million compared to the $147.52 million average estimate based on two analysts. Adjusted Operating Income- Corporate : -$17.20 million versus -$16.03 million estimated by two analysts on average.

: -$17.20 million versus -$16.03 million estimated by two analysts on average. Adjusted Operating Income- Bioscience Production: $149.20 million compared to the $139.91 million average estimate based on two analysts.

Shares of Avantor have returned -1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avantor, Inc. (AVTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.