Avantor (AVTR) Price Target Decreased by 14.92% to 10.99

The average one-year price target for Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) has been revised to $10.99 / share. This is a decrease of 14.92% from the prior estimate of $12.92 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $7.07 to a high of $19.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 20.62% from the latest reported closing price of $9.11 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 751 funds or institutions reporting positions in Avantor. This is an decrease of 213 owner(s) or 22.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AVTR is 0.34%, an increase of 16.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.49% to 865,392K shares. The put/call ratio of AVTR is 6.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 117,065K shares representing 17.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 117,747K shares , representing a decrease of 0.58%.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 74,872K shares representing 10.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 66,841K shares , representing an increase of 10.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 9.75% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 33,287K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34,548K shares , representing a decrease of 3.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 47.53% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 23,437K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 22,197K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,201K shares , representing a decrease of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AVTR by 21.74% over the last quarter.

