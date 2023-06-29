Avantis Launches 4 New Active ETFS

Avantis Investors has listed four new active ETFs on the New York Stock Exchange today. Each fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

All four active ETFs are “funds of funds.” They use existing Avantis ETFs to build out multi-region and multi-asset class solutions.

The Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (NYSE Arca: AVGV) offers global equity exposure. It carries an expense ratio of 0.26%.

Meanwhile, the Avantis All International Markets Equity ETF (NYSE Arca: AVNM) offers exposure to non-U.S. developed and emerging markets. Its expense ratio is 0.31%.

The Avantis All International Markets Value ETF (NYSE Arca: AVNV) also targets non-U.S. developed and emerging markets. It has an expense ratio of 0.34%.

Finally, the Avantis Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSE Arca: AVMA) invests in both equity and fixed income ETFs. AVMA has an expense ratio of 0.21%.

See more: “ 3 Years After Launch, 5 Avantis ETFs Have $1B+ in AUM ”

A Well-Rounded Suite of Value-Added Funds

Avantis CIO Eduardo Repetto said that the firm has always wanted “to offer a well-rounded suite of value-added funds for investors.” He added that the four new ETFs “expand the range of low-cost, tax-efficient solutions available to our clients.”

Avantis has seen success with the fund of funds concept, according to senior portfolio manager Mitchell Firestein. The Avantis All Equity Markets ETF (AVGE) , an ETF of ETFs, has seen “significant adoption from investors,” Firestein said.

“I believe this really offers the best of both worlds,” Firestein added. “Investors get access to… our underlying, low-cost active funds with… professional and tax-efficient rebalancing inside a single ETF. It helps streamline allocations for investors.”

Repetto, Firestein, senior portfolio managers Daniel Ong and Ted Randall, and portfolio manager Matthew Dubin will manage the ETFs.

"Advisors have historically not invested in ETFs that own a mix of other ETFs, preferring to build own portfolios using ETFs,” said VettaFi’s head of research Todd Rosenbluth. “However, in its short history, Avantis has exceeded many expectations in asset gathering. They have a suite of low-cost, actively managed products well suited for a one-stop asset allocation offering.”

For more news, information, and strategy, visit the Core Strategies Channel .

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.