Markets
SRE

AVANGRID, Sempra To Develop Green Hydrogen, Ammonia Projects In U.S.

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - AVANGRID Inc. (AGR) and Sempra Infrastructure, a subsidiary of Sempra (SRE), said on Wednesday that they have signed a heads of agreement or HOA for the potential joint development of the green hydrogen and ammonia projects powered by renewable sources in the U.S.

AVANGRID's expertise in renewable development complements Sempra's project development and commercial proficiency across clean power, energy networks and LNG and net-zero solutions.

Justin Bird, CEO of Sempra Infrastructure, said, "Clean hydrogen and ammonia can be effective decarbonization solutions for various sectors of the U.S. and global markets. We are excited to work together with AVANGRID to develop large-scale green hydrogen and ammonia projects to advance hydrogen's role in the global energy transition…"

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SRE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular