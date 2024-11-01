News & Insights

Stocks
AVACF

Avance Gas Sells VLGC Fleet to BW LPG

November 01, 2024 — 02:38 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Avance Gas Holding (AVACF) has released an update.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. has successfully sold and delivered its first Very Large Gas Carrier (VLGC) to BW LPG Ltd., as part of a significant $1,050 million fleet sale. This transaction makes Avance Gas the second largest shareholder in BW LPG with an expected 12.8% ownership once all shares are received. The sale is anticipated to positively impact earnings due to depreciation savings, and remaining vessel deliveries are scheduled by year-end.

For further insights into AVACF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AVACF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.