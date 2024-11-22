Avance Gas Progresses with Fleet Sale to BW LPG

Avance Gas Holding (AVACF) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Avance Gas Holding has delivered its fourth VLGC vessel, Passat, to BW LPG, receiving 1.35 million shares in BW LPG, equating to a 4.2% ownership stake. The company expects to collect $21 million in net cash proceeds from this transaction. With eight more vessels set for delivery by year-end, Avance Gas is poised for further developments in its fleet sale.
For further insights into AVACF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.