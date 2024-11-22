Avance Gas Progresses with Fleet Sale to BW LPG

Avance Gas Holding (AVACF) has released an update.

Avance Gas Holding has delivered its fourth VLGC vessel, Passat, to BW LPG, receiving 1.35 million shares in BW LPG, equating to a 4.2% ownership stake. The company expects to collect $21 million in net cash proceeds from this transaction. With eight more vessels set for delivery by year-end, Avance Gas is poised for further developments in its fleet sale.

