AvalonBay's Business Update: Trends Match '26 Initial Outlook

AvalonBay Communities AVB recently provided a business update, highlighting same-store residential operating metrics for December 2025 through Feb. 26, 2026. The company emphasized that early 2026 rent change and occupancy trends have been in line with the guidance in its initial outlook for the year. Continuous improvement is expected as the year progresses.

AVB’s portfolio physical occupancy has seen an uptick of 20 basis points (bps) from December to February, and like-term effective rent change increased 100 bps from (0.5%) in January to 0.5% in February.

The company repurchased common stock worth $600.9 million from the second half of 2025 through Feb. 26, 2026. After terminating its existing 2025 stock repurchase program, AVB has authorized a new $1 billion program without an expiration date. The stock repurchase can occur as per the company’s discretion from time to time, and the program can be suspended at any time without any prior notice.

AVB disposed of two wholly owned communities from the beginning of the year through Feb. 26 for total gross proceeds of $270 million. It is under agreement to sell two additional wholly owned communities worth $140 million, expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to customary closing conditions.

In 2026, AVB is planning development starts of around $800 million. The company expects development net operating income (NOI) of $47 million in 2026 to accelerate to $75 million in 2027. This will be value-accretive, driving differentiated future earnings growth.

Peer Comparison: EQR & MAA

Other major apartment REITs, including Equity Residential EQR and Mid-America Apartment Communities MAA, are also navigating similar operating trends. EQR, with a heavier concentration in coastal gateway markets, has been focusing on driving occupancy stability as supply pressures gradually moderate in select urban markets.

MAA, which has significant exposure to Sunbelt markets, continues to benefit from favorable long-term demographic migration trends, though near-term supply in certain Sunbelt submarkets remains a watch point.

Like AVB, both EQR and MAA have emphasized balance sheet strength, selective capital recycling and measured development activity to position themselves for improving fundamentals in late 2026 and beyond.

Conclusion

With established region supply projected to increase just 80 basis points in 2026 — historically low levels — and 92% of AVB’s same-store portfolio concentrated in these markets, the company appears well-positioned to benefit from improving supply-demand dynamics.

Compared with peers like EQR and MAA, AVB’s combination of strengthening rent and occupancy trends, low future supply exposure in core regions and a sizable development pipeline provides solid visibility into near-term performance and support for longer-term stability.

Note: Anything related to earnings presented in this write-up represents funds from operations (FFO), a widely used metric to gauge the performance of REITs.

