AvalonBay Communities Reports Fall In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - AvalonBay Communities (AVB) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $164.73 million, or $1.17 per share. This compares with $282.09 million, or $1.98 per share, last year.

AvalonBay Communities earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $164.73 Mln. vs. $282.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.17 vs. $1.98 last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 2.35 To $ 2.45

