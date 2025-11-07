Avalon Holdings Corp Profit Rises In Q3

(RTTNews) - Avalon Holdings Corp (AWX) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.90 million, or $0.49 per share. This compares with $1.84 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 101.6% to $25.74 million from $12.77 million last year.

Avalon Holdings Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.90 Mln. vs. $1.84 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.49 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $25.74 Mln vs. $12.77 Mln last year.

