Avalon GloboCare Corp. Partners with Qi Diagnostics to Develop Cannabis Breathalyzer Technology

Avalon GloboCare partners with Qi Diagnostics to co-develop a cannabis breathalyzer for real-time impairment detection.

Avalon GloboCare Corp. has announced a partnership with Qi Diagnostics Limited to co-develop a cannabis breathalyzer utilizing VOC nanosensor technology. This collaboration aims to create a prototype for a point-of-care device capable of real-time detection of cannabis impairment, thereby improving road safety and supporting law enforcement. Avalon’s CEO, David Jin, emphasized the potential of this partnership to deliver innovative diagnostic solutions that positively affect public health. Additionally, Avalon is marketing the KetoAir breathalyzer device, which is FDA registered as a Class I medical device, and is involved in broader efforts to advance its diagnostic technology portfolio while also pursuing a proposed merger with YOOV Group Holding Limited.

Potential Positives

Avalon GloboCare has entered into a strategic agreement with Qi Diagnostics to co-develop a VOC nanosensor-based cannabis breathalyzer, which positions the company at the forefront of innovative diagnostic solutions for public safety.

The collaboration aims to leverage Avalon’s regulatory expertise and Qi Diagnostics’ technology, enhancing the potential for immediate and impactful contributions to law enforcement and workplace safety measures.

This partnership underscores Avalon’s commitment to advancing precision diagnostic consumer products, which may positively influence market perception and drive investor interest.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of the strategic collaboration for a cannabis breathalyzer could raise concerns regarding reliance on a niche market that may face regulatory challenges and public skepticism.

The ongoing merger process with YOOV Group Holding Limited is pending and could introduce uncertainties that may negatively impact investor confidence until completion.

The heavy emphasis on forward-looking statements may lead to skepticism regarding the company's actual capability to deliver on its promises, which could affect stockholder trust.

FAQ

What is the purpose of the partnership between Avalon GloboCare and Qi Diagnostics?

The partnership aims to co-develop a cannabis breathalyzer for real-time detection of cannabis impairment to enhance public safety.

What technology will be used in the cannabis breathalyzer?

The cannabis breathalyzer will utilize Qi Diagnostics' VOC (volatile organic compound) nanosensor technology for non-invasive detection.

How does this collaboration benefit public health?

By providing a solution for real-time cannabis detection, the collaboration aims to support law enforcement and improve public safety on the roads.

What other products does Avalon GloboCare currently market?

Avalon is currently marketing the KetoAir™ breathalyzer device, which is registered as a Class I medical device with the FDA.

Where can I find more information about Avalon GloboCare?

For more information, visit Avalon GloboCare's official website at www.avalon-globocare.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



FREEHOLD, N.J., June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Avalon GloboCare Corp. (“Avalon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ALBT)



, a developer of precision diagnostic consumer products, today announced that it entered into a definitive agreement with Qi Diagnostics Limited (“Qi Diagnostics”), a nanosensor-based diagnostic technologies company, to co-develop a VOC (volatile organic compound) nanosensor-based point-of-care cannabis breathalyzer.





Through this strategic collaboration, Avalon, Q&A Distribution, LLC, a subsidiary of Avalon, and Qi Diagnostics will jointly design, validate, and develop a prototype for the cannabis breathalyzer device, which is aimed at supporting real-time detection of potential cannabis-impaired driving and enhancing public safety.





“This partnership represents an exciting step in Avalon’s mission to deliver innovative diagnostic solutions that directly impact public health and safety,” said David Jin, M.D., Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Avalon GloboCare. “By combining Avalon’s regulatory expertise with Qi Diagnostics’ VOC nanosensor technology, we aim to provide a real-time, non-invasive cannabis detection solution that can support law enforcement and workplace safety.”







About Avalon GloboCare Corp.







Avalon GloboCare Corp. (NASDAQ: ALBT) is a developer of precision diagnostic consumer products and the advancement of intellectual property in cellular therapy. Avalon is currently marketing the KetoAir™ breathalyzer device, which is owned and manufactured by Qi Diagnostics Limited, and plans to develop additional diagnostic uses of the breathalyzer technology. The KetoAir



TM



is registered with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as a Class I medical device. In addition, Avalon owns and operates commercial real estate. For more information about Avalon, please visit



www.avalon-globocare.com



.







No Offer or Solicitation







This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, or a solicitation of any proxy, consent, authorization, vote or approval, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offering of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”).







Additional Information About the Proposed Merger for Investors and Shareholders







This communication relates to the proposed merger (the “proposed Merger”) of Avalon and YOOV Group Holding Limited (“YOOV”). In connection with the proposed Merger, Avalon has filed relevant materials with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), including a Registration Statement on Form S-4, as amended, that contains a preliminary prospectus and preliminary proxy statement of Avalon (the “proxy statement/prospectus”). This Registration Statement has not yet been declared effective and Avalon has filed or may file other documents regarding the proposed Merger with the SEC. This press release is not a substitute for the proxy statement/prospectus or for any other document that Avalon has filed or may file with the SEC in connection with the proposed Merger. No offering of securities shall be made, except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act. INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS ARE URGED TO READ THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, AS WELL AS ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THESE DOCUMENTS, CAREFULLY AND IN THEIR ENTIRETY, WHEN THEY BECOME AVAILABLE, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT STOCKHOLDERS SHOULD CONSIDER BEFORE MAKING ANY DECISION REGARDING THE PROPOSED MERGER. A definitive proxy statement/prospectus will be sent to Avalon’s stockholders. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain these documents (when available) free of charge from the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. In addition, investors and stockholders should note that Avalon communicates with investors and the public using its website (https://www.avalon-globocare.com), the investor relations website (https://www.avalon-globocare.com/investors) where anyone will be able to obtain free copies of the proxy statement/prospectus and other documents filed by Avalon with the SEC, and stockholders are urged to read the proxy statement/prospectus and the other relevant materials when they become available before making any voting or investment decision with respect to the proposed Merger.







Participants in the Solicitation







Avalon, YOOV and their respective directors and executive officers and other members of management and employees and certain of their respective significant stockholders may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Avalon and YOOV stockholders in respect of the proposed Merger. Information about Avalon’s directors and executive officers is available in Avalon’s Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed with the SEC on March 31, 2025. Information regarding the persons who may, under the rules of the SEC, be deemed participants in the proxy solicitation and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holding or otherwise, has been and will be contained in the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant materials to be filed with the SEC regarding the proposed Merger when they become available. Investors should read the definitive proxy statement/prospectus carefully when it becomes available before making any voting or investment decisions. You may obtain free copies of these documents from the SEC and Avalon as indicated above.







Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting the Company and therefore involve several risks and uncertainties. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as “will”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “expect”, “should”, “may”, and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates; however, the absence of these words or similar expressions does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact, including statements regarding the ability to enter into a definitive agreement, as well as the Company’s commercialization, distribution and sales of its products and the ability to compete with other similar products. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), accessible through the SEC’s website (



http://www.sec.gov



), including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed or furnished with the SEC. In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors, including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, and governmental and public policy changes. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. The Company disclaims any obligation to update forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.







Contact Information:







Avalon GloboCare Corp.





4400 Route 9 South, Suite 3100





Freehold, NJ 07728





PR@Avalon-GloboCare.com





Investor Relations:





Crescendo Communications, LLC





Tel: (212) 671-1020 Ext. 304





albt@crescendo-ir.com



