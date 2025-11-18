Avadel Board Labels Lundbeck Acquisition Bid a Superior Proposal

Avadel Pharmaceuticals AVDL recently announced that its board of directors has decided that Lundbeck’s unsolicited offer to buy the latter made on Nov. 13, 2025, is a “Company Superior Proposal” based on the terms of the current agreement with Alkermes ALKS.

More on AVDL's Latest Offer From Lundbeck

Denmark-based H. Lundbeck A/S made an unsolicited offer to acquire Ireland-based Avadel for up to $23.00 per share, valuing it at about $2.4 billion. The bid reflects a roughly 29% premium to Avadel’s closing price on Oct. 21, 2025, the last trading day before the Alkermes deal was announced.

Last month, Alkermes announced a definitive agreement to acquire Avadel in a deal valued at up to $20.00 per share in cash, representing a total transaction value of around $2.1 billion.

Year to date, shares of Avadel have soared 119% compared with the industry's rise of 6.4%.



Lundbeck is looking to buy Avadel for up to $23.00 per share, including $21.00 in cash plus a non-transferable contingent value right that could pay an extra $1.00 if Lumryz and valiloxybate reach $450 million in annual net sales in the United States by 2027 and another $1.00 if they reach $700 million by 2030.

The deal is subject to customary closing conditions, including approval from Avadel shareholders and regulators.

Avadel’s lead commercial product Lumryz is approved as the first and only once-at-bedtime oxybate for extended-release oral suspension for the treatment of cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness in patients aged seven years and older with narcolepsy.

As of Sept. 30, 2025, around 3,400 patients were on Lumryz therapy. In the first nine months of 2025, Lumryz generated sales worth $198.1 million, reflecting an increase of almost 67% on a year-over-year basis.

AVDL's Recent Development With ALKS

Following the unsolicited acquisition proposal from Lundbeck, Avadel has informed Alkermes that it considers the former’s offer to be a Company Superior Proposal. This notice activates a five-business-day window in which Alkermes can, if it chooses, negotiate with Avadel to revise the acquisition proposal so that Lundbeck’s bid would no longer be deemed superior.

At present, the agreement with Alkermes remains active and Avadel’s board has not withdrawn its support for the Alkermes deal.

However, once the five business days are over, Avadel, with advice from the financial and legal teams and after considering any changes Alkermes proposes, still determines that Lundbeck’s offer is superior and that failing to act would breach the fiduciary responsibilities, it may terminate the agreement with ALKS.

It can be inferred that presently, Lundbeck’s offer to buy Avadel outbids that of Alkermes.

