Avada Group Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

Avada Group Limited (AU:AVD) has released an update.

Avada Group Limited announced that all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, including director elections and approvals for additional capacity. This outcome signifies strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction, appealing to investors eyeing stable opportunities in the traffic management sector across Australia and New Zealand.

