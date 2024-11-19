News & Insights

Avada Group Secures Shareholder Support at AGM

November 19, 2024 — 09:23 pm EST

Avada Group Limited (AU:AVD) has released an update.

Avada Group Limited announced that all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting were successfully passed, including director elections and approvals for additional capacity. This outcome signifies strong shareholder support for the company’s strategic direction, appealing to investors eyeing stable opportunities in the traffic management sector across Australia and New Zealand.

For further insights into AU:AVD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

