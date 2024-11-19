News & Insights

Avada Group Expands and Strengthens Market Position

Avada Group Limited (AU:AVD) has released an update.

Avada Group Limited has strengthened its market position through the acquisition of STA Traffic Management and a strategic operational review aimed at enhancing efficiency and growth. The company is expanding its footprint in New Zealand and continues to secure significant government contracts, reinforcing its presence in the traffic management industry. Amid regulatory changes and union dynamics, Avada remains focused on safety, client service, and fostering an inclusive work environment.

