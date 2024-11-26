News & Insights

AV Concept Holdings Declares Interim Dividend

November 26, 2024 — 05:07 am EST

AV Concept Holdings Limited (HK:0595) has released an update.

AV Concept Holdings Limited has announced an interim cash dividend of HKD 0.01 per share for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The ex-dividend date is set for December 9, 2024, and shareholders on record by December 12 will receive their payments by December 30. This announcement is likely to interest investors looking for regular income from their stock holdings.

