AutoZone Q4 Results Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - Automotive replacement parts retailer AutoZone, Inc. (AZO) reported Tuesday that net income for the fourth quarter increased to $902.21 million or $51.58 per share from $864.84 million or $46.46 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Net sales for the quarter grew 9.0 percent to $6.21 billion from $5.69 billion in the same quarter last year. Excluding sales from the additional week included in this year's quarter, adjusted sales were up 2.6 percent.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $53.53 per share on revenues of $6.22 billion for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total same store sales, or sales for stores open at least one year, increased 0.7 percent for the quarter.

